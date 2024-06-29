Recipe: Cold Sesame Noodles

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, we are not used to cold soups and noodles. We always take soups and noodles hot — as in right after the liquid boils — and somehow manually blowing the soup and saying “Ang init!” with a smile. It has become part of the sensory experience of having soup.

But in Japan, people take certain soups and noodles hot and others cold. Soba, for one, is a good type of noodle to have cold.

To officially bid goodbye to the hot summer season and usher in the rainy season, let us try this cold Asian soup called Cold Sesame Noodles, whipped up by the chefs of Good Life.

Cold Sesame Noodles

Ingredients:

For the noodles and toppings:

250 grams Good Life Egg Noodles

1/2 pc. cucumber, julienned

1 pc. carrot, julienned

4 slices ham

2 eggs

Chili oil, optional

For the dressing:

2 tbsps. Good Life Sesame Oil

4 tbsps. Chinese sesame paste

1 tbsp. smooth peanut butter

1 1/2 tbsps. soy sauce

1/8 tsp. salt

1 tsp. brown sugar

4 tbsps. water

1/2 tsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

Procedure:

1. Make the dressing by combining all ingredients into a mason jar and shake until smooth.

2. For the toppings, cook the soft-boiled eggs, julienned cucumber and carrots, and chop ham into thin strips. Set aside.

3. Cook your Good Life Egg Noodles according to package directions for 3 to 5 minutes, then soak them in cold water to cool down. Remember to drain and don't let the noodles sit in water.

4. Top the noodles with toppings and mix with the sesame dressing. Serve and enjoy!

