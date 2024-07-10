Samurai Iron Chefs visit Philippines for kitchen takeover

MANILA, Philippines — Two Samurai Iron Chefs from Japan recently took over the kitchen of a Japanese restaurant in Manila.

Samurai Iron Chef Satoshi Sasaki and Samurai Iron Chef Takayuki Osanai delighted guests with their skills in the kitchen of Botejyu in SM East Ortigas.

Sasaki showed off his special skill with the okonomiyaki, a premium mix for the moonlight egg oko. Meanwhile, the Michelin-starred Osanai elevated the prawn tempura platter to a gastronomic level through his meticulous attention to detail and unique kitchen style.

Launched last February 2024, the Botejyu Philippines 7 Samurai Iron Chef campaign endeavors to captivate the hearts and palates of Filipino food enthusiasts by fusing traditional Japanese culinary artistry with local flavors and storytelling for diners to learn from and enjoy.

As a destination for food lovers seeking a tasteful fusion of tradition and creativity, the restaurant also aims to foster a deeper appreciation for Japanese cuisine and culture within the Filipino market.

Botejyu now has 90 dining branches in popular destinations all over the Philippines. It is part of Viva Foods International.

RELATED: Muntinlupa bar debuts outside 'Asia's 50 Best Bars' list