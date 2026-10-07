How to make Sweet and Spicy Crispy Dilis

MANILA, Philippines — Who says golden fried Crispy Dilis has to always be a viand that you eat with rice? It can stand on its own and be a good appetizer or savory snack, too, especially if you make it sweet and spicy, like this recipe developed by the chefs of The Maya Kitchen. It can also serve as an ideal accompaniment for friends who come together for a leisurely drink or two to unwind after a hard day’s work.

Sweet-Spicy Crispy Dilis is actually easy to prepare. The secret lies in having the freshest dilis in the market and making a really good batter to coat and fry it with. Just pair it with a spiced vinegar dip that you can custom-make to your taste preference — with freshly cracked pepper, chopped onions, crushed garlic if you like, a little sugar maybe, and some heat with chopped siling labuyo—and you’re good to go.

Sweet-Spicy Crispy Dilis

Ingredients:

1/4 kg. fresh dilis (anchovies)

3 pcs. calamansi, squeezed

1/4 cup Maya All Purpose Flour

For the batter:

1 egg

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 tsps. fine salt

3 pcs. siling labuyo, chopped

1/2 cup Maya Cornstarch

Oil for deep-frying

Procedure:

1. Wash dilis under running water and then drain. Transfer to a bowl and squeeze calamansi juice over the fish. Leave to marinate for 5 minutes.

2. Drain calamansi juice from the dilis. Dredge dilis lightly in flour then dip in the prepared batter.

3. To make the batter, beat egg until fluffly. Add brown sugar, salt and siling labuyo. Blend in cornstarch and beat until smooth.

4. Pour the batter mixture over the dilis and stir until completely coated. Set aside.

5. Heat cooking oil in a wok. Deep-fry battered dilis one by one in hot oil until golden brown. Set on a colander lined with paper towels to drain off excess oil.

6. Serve immediately with spicy vinegar.

Makes 5 to 6 servings.

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