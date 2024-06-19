Recipe: Fudgy Chocolate Cake

MANILA, Philippines — You love Chocolate Cake, especially if it has a super fudgy chocolate icing that is perfect in its sweetness, texture and mouthfeel.

If you are planning to bake one, better take it from an expert like Chef Jill Sandique, who is one of the best pastry chefs in the country today.

She shares the recipe of her Fudgy Chocolate Cake, a weekend project of hers, which she perfected using premium Innobake ingredients.

Fudgy Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

3/4 cup + 2 tbsps. sifted all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sifted deZaan Premium Cocoa

1 tsp. deZaan Black Cocoa

3/4 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup fresh or full cream milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup hot water

For the chocolate ganache frosting:

300 grams Cacao Ivory 58% dark chocolate buttons

240 ml Vermuyten Topping Royale

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF (177ºC). Grease and line a 6 x 2-inch (15 x 5-cm.) round baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Sift together flour, deZaan cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Toss in granulated sugar and brown sugar. Blend well.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the liquid ingredients (except hot water) and add to the sifted dry ingredients. Mix just until blended then gradually add the hot water into the mixture. Whisk until the batter becomes smooth. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Remove from oven and cool cake for 15 minutes. Invert cake to unmold, then transfer to a cooling rack. Cool completely.

4. To prepare the Chocolate Ganache Frosting, put the Cacao Ivory 58% dark chocolate buttons in a medium bowl. Pour the Vermuyten Topping Royale (whipped topping) into a small saucepan and bring to a light boil. Remove saucepan from heat and rest briefly. Pour hot cream over the chocolate and set aside for 3 minutes, then stir to combine. Mix just until blended. Cool until thick.

5. To assemble, slice the cooled cake evenly into three layers. Put one layer on a cake board or platter. Spread chocolate over the cake layer. Put another cake layer on top and frost again with the chocolate ganache. Top with the remaining cake layer. Frost the top and sides of cake with chocolate ganache. Use a teaspoon to create swirls on the frosting, if desired. Chill for at least 4 hours. Serve with a hot cup of coffee. Enjoy!

RELATED: Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Cake for Dad