Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Cake for Dad

MANILA, Philippines — Are you planning to buy a cake for Father’s Day? Well, you can, because there are so many options available on the market. But if you really want to put your message across and tell your Dad just how much you love and appreciate him, you can bake a cake for him.

Baking him a cake makes your present a lot more personal and meaningful. It's even better if you whip up a healthier cake for him, just like this Vegan Chocolate Cake recipe from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Vegan Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

For the chocolate cake base:

1 cup boiling water

1 tsp. (4.3 g) vanilla extract

3/4 cup (63 g) cocoa powder

1 cup (277 g) almond milk or soya milk

1 tbsp. (14.9 g) apple cider

1/2 cup cooking oil

2 cups (240 g) Magnolia All-Purpose Flour

1-3/4 cups (350 g) sugar

2 tsps. (8 g) Bake Best Baking Powder

1-1/2 tsps. (7.2 g) baking soda

1 tsp. (5 g) iodized fine salt

For the chocolate icing:

1 cup (277 g) almond milk or soya milk

3 cups (420 g) dark chocolate block (in chunks)

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 320°F (160°C). Grease the bottom of two 8-inch round pans and line them with baking paper. Set aside

2. To make the cake, combine boiling water, vanilla and cocoa powder in a small bowl. Mix well and set aside to cool. In another bowl, combine almond milk, apple cider and oil. Add to the cocoa powder mixture. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add in cocoa-milk mixture. Mix together until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake for 30 minutes. Let cool.

4. To make the chocolate icing, warm milk over low fire until temperature reaches 230°F (110°C). Add to the dark chocolate placed in a heat-proof bowl and mix until it reaches a very smooth consistency. Cool for 4 hours in the refrigerator to achieve a spreadable consistency.

5. Frost the sides and top of the chocolate cake with chocolate icing.

*Makes 8 to 10 servings.

