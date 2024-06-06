Recipe: Baked seafood with potatoes

MANILA, Philippines — A few years back when the United States Potato Board (USPB), now known as Potatoes USA, organized the U.S. Potato Safari to Davao, my husband Raff and I were fortunate to become part of the Manila-based media group invited to experience the special promotion.

The special promotion saw a number of hotels and restaurants in Davao come up with special menus that incorporated U.S. Frozen Potato cuts in each dish and made these available for a limited time.

The group was also treated to a cooking demonstration cum exhibition lunch conducted by celebrity chef Sandy Daza, who flew in to Davao the morning of his demo and left right after on a flight back to Manila.

Among the three recipes featured in Chef Sandy’s cooking demo was Baked Seafood with U.S. Potatoes. It has a good balance of protein, vegetables and dairy, with the addition of U.S. Natural Crisps.

It is already a one-dish meal, and here is its recipe you might want to do at home.

Baked seafood with U.S. potato

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 cup onion, sliced

1-1/2 cups tomato sauce

2 tbsps. capers

3 tbsps. liquid seasoning

3 tbsps. calamansi juice

200 grams squid, cleaned, peeled and cut into rings

200 grams small shrimps, peeled and cleaned

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

3 cups U.S. Natural Crisp

1/2 kg. cream dory fillets

1 cup quick-melt cheese, grated

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Procedure:

1. Mix together the liquid seasoning, salt and pepper. Marinate fish, squid and shrimps in the mixture.

2. Heat oil in pan and sauté bell pepper and onion until wilted.

3. Pour in tomato sauce. Add capers and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

4. In a baking dish, place two layers of U.S. Natural Crisp to serve as base.

5. Top the U.S. Natural Crisp with a layer of cream dory fillets.

6. Add squid and shrimps to the tomato sauce mixture. Cook for a while.

7. Pour the sauce over the potato base layered with fish.

8. Top with grated quick-melt cheese and Parmesan cheese.

9. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

10. Serve and enjoy.

