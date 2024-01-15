French fries are not from France and other fries trivia

MANILA, Philippines — French fries are not undisputedly from France.

Its origin has been attributed more to Belgium, where they are better known as pommes frites.

As to who coined the term “French fries,” history is also silent about it. Some say it is a U.S. soldier who called it so after he tasted it while he was in the Belgian city of Namur during World War 1. He called it French fries perhaps because the dominant language in Belgium is French. But even this is not certain, as there are those who believe it originates in Spain, such as Professor Paul Ilegems, curator of Frietmuseum in Bruges, Belgium, who believes Saint Teresa of Avila cooked the first French fries, according to Wikipedia. So, the better and more politically correct term for this potato treat is simply “fries.”

What is undisputed, though, is that fries are a great snack or side dish to burgers, sandwiches, spaghetti, and fried fish fillet. Think Fish and Chips of the British, who call this deep-fried potato snack “chips” instead of “fries.” This is why they are a staple on the menu of every fast-food chain. Made from potatoes, of course, they come in different shapes, including sticks, wedges, twisters, tater tots, and even basket-weaves and half-shells. They are fried to a golden crisp and enjoyed with a sprinkling of salt, dips like tomato ketchup, mayonnaise or gravy, or topped with a little chili con carne and grated cheese.

Often deep-fried to a golden crisp, fries do not stay crispy for hours. “The longest they will stay crispy is 20 minutes if you use the coated variety,” said Reji Retugal-Onal, Philippine representative of Potatoes USA.

Ready-to-cook frozen fries from the United States, which are available in kilogram packs, make good fries because they come coated with potato starch to keep the fries crispy longer when cooked. But, remember, the longest they will stay crispy is 20 minutes. So consume immediately. Just so it does not contribute to the problem of obesity, cook only enough for regular consumption so you do not eat too much.