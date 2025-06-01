Recipe: Chocolate Nirvana Brownies

MANILA, Philippines — To bake the best brownies in town, you’ve got to learn from the best pastry chefs in the country.

Take Chef Bam Piencenaves, who makes custom cakes and bakes lots of cookies and brownies and classic cakes.

Chef Bam recently shared this recipe of her much-coveted Chocolate Nirvana Brownies on Bake Happy Manila, an idea sharing group on Facebook, for which Chef Bam serves as its administrator.

Chocolate Nirvana Brownies

Ingredients:

213 grams Beryl’s Gourmet 52% Couverture Chocolate

126 grams butter

3 eggs

300 grams white sugar

2 tsps. Real Vanilla Extract

3/4 tsp. salt

106 grams all-purpose flour with 2 Tbsps. Beryl’s Cocoa Powder

100 grams Beryl’s Dark Chocolate Compound Chips (*bake staple chips)

Procedure:

1. In a double boiler or microwave oven (in 15-second pulses), melt the couverture chocolate and butter. Make sure you do not burn the chocolate. Melt slowly. Set mixture aside.

2. Combine eggs and sugar and mix with a wire whisk for 2 minutes. The mixture must be light and thick (ribbon stage). This will create the cracking on top of the brownies.

3. Mix in chocolate mixture and vanilla by hand with the use of a spatula.

4. Add flour and fold in until there are no more lumps.

5. Prepare a 9x13-inch pan if thick bars are desired and a 12x16-inch pan if thin bars are desired. Spray pans with baking spray. Cover with aluminum foil and spray again with baking spray. Pour brownie batter into the pan and spread out evenly.

6. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for the first 10 minutes, then lower heat to 350°F and bake for another 10 minutes.

7. The bars need to be cooled overnight or placed in freezer for 2 hours before cutting and serving.

