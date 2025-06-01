Beef Caldereta: Traditional Filipino comfort food

MANILA, Philippines —Most Filipino comfort food are slow-cooked to gradually bring out the natural flavors of the ingredients used and also to induce the natural breakdown of meats to fall-off-the-bone tenderness.

One such comfort food, Beef Caldereta, or Kalderetang Baka, is cooked exactly this way, thus resulting in a dish so tender and flavorful it melts in the mouth.

Chef Jam Melchor’s version stays loyal to the classic Filipino comfort food. He included it in his recently released book titled "Kayumanggi: A Kaleidoscope of Filipino Flavors and Food Traditions."

Beef Caldereta

Ingredients:

1 kg. beef brisket or chunks, or short ribs

Cooking oil for sautéing

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. medium red onion, chopped

6 pcs. small tomatoes, diced

3 tbsps. tomato paste

3-5 cups beef stock

1/2 cup green peas

1 cup pitted green olives (optional)

2 pcs. medium potatoes, cubed

2 pcs. medium carrots, cubed

1 tbsp. liver spread

1 pc. medium red bell pepper, sliced

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Heat cooking oil in a wide pot over medium heat.

2. Sauté garlic and onion until browned.

3. Add diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and beef. Brown the beef on all sides.

4. Pour in beef stock and bring to a boil. Simmer until beef is tender for about 60 to 90 minutes.

5. Add green peas, green olives, potatoes, and carrots. Simmer for 5 minutes.

6. Stir in liver spread.

7. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

8. Add red bell pepper slices. Simmer until potatoes and carrots are tender.

