Recipe: Fried Swedish Waffle with Minatamis na Saging

MANILA, Philippines — Want a meal that is both healthy and easy to prepare?

At a recent summer cooking session in Ikea, Pasay City, the international lifestyle brand presented several simple recipes – with ingredients that one can simply mix together and cook easily to form a new dish.

One of these is Fried Swedish Waffle with Minatamis na Saging and Whipped Cream, a marriage of traditional Swedish and Filipino snacks, whose ingredients are pictured above. Pre-cooked, frozen heart-shaped Swedish Waffles are available at Ikea.

To prepare, simply follow these instructions:

Heat the oil in a pot or deep-fryer up to 180 degrees Celcius. Fry the Swedish Waffle until golden brown, then drain oil on paper towel. Set aside.

Boil the jams and sugar into the water. Stir until the sugar melts. Prepare the Minatamis na Saging or Sweetened Bananas by cooking banana slices into the jam and sugar solution. Balance the sweetness with Kosher salt.

Serve the cooked Swedish Waffle on a plate. Top it with the Minatamis na Saging and with whipped cream, if you like.

According to Ikea’s Life at Home Report 2023, 38% of Filipinos think a home-cooked meal is one of the things that bring them the most joy in their life.

The study also found that cooking for oneself and others is one of the activities Filipinos do to maintain a sense of wellbeing at home.

These findings are testament to how we love cooking and eating, making the kitchen one of the most important areas in a Filipino home. It’s not just a place for preparing food, but also a space where families create moments and enjoy meals together.

