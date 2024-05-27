Recipe: Kinilaw na Salmon

According to Ikea Philippines, just mix all these ingredients (left) altogether to come up with Kinilaw na Salmon (right)

MANILA, Philippines — Want a meal that is both healthy and easy to prepare?

At a recent summer cooking session in Ikea, Pasay City, the international lifestyle brand presented several simple recipes – with ingredients that one can simply mix together to form a new dish.

Among these was the Kinilaw na Salmon, with ingredients and final output pictured above. Ikea takes pride of its sustainably-sourced salmon, which is not harvested until it reaches the right age. This gives the salmon more time to reproduce, and also enables it to grow enough to have optimum protein content.

According to the brand’s Life at Home Report 2023, 38% of Filipinos think a home-cooked meal is one of the things that bring them the most joy in their life.

The study also found that cooking for oneself and others is one of the activities Filipinos do to maintain a sense of wellbeing at home.

These findings are testament to how we love cooking and eating, making the kitchen one of the most important areas in a Filipino home. It’s not just a place for preparing food, but also a space where families create moments and enjoy meals together.

With its mission of creating a better everyday life for many people, Ikea offers kitchens for every style, space, and budget. Whether you like a traditional or a modern look, you live with the whole family in a spacious home or alone in a small-space condominium, the brand offers a wide selection of options and solutions for one’s dream kitchen, with a 25-year guarantee on Metod kitchens that covers defects in the material and workmanship; and a 10-year guarantee for the Enhet kitchen system. The brand’s appliances have a five-year guarantee.

