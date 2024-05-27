Recipe: Bacolod Chicken with Plant-Based Scallops, Fish Fingers

Bacolod Chicken with Plant-Based Scallops and Fish Fingers ingredients (left); final product (right, top) and Plant-Based Scallops and Fish Fingers

MANILA, Philippines — Want a meal that is both healthy and easy to prepare?

At a recent summer cooking session in Ikea, Pasay City, the international lifestyle brand presented several simple recipes – with ingredients that one can simply mix together and cook easily to form a new dish.

One of these is Bacolod Chicken with Plant-Based Scallops and Fish Fingers, which can be prepared by completing the ingredients as pictured above, and following these instructions:

In a large bowl or freezer bag, combine chicken, salt, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, ground black pepper, brown sugar, lemon-lime soda, lemon juice and vinegar.

Shake or stir the mixture well.

Marinade for one to three hours.

In a bowl, combine annatto oil, salt, lemon juice and margarine then stir. Set aside.

Deep-dry or air-fry the Plant-Based Scallops and Fish Fingers, new meat alternatives that can be bought at Ikea.

Grill the marinated chicken while basting a generous amount of the margarine mixture.

Combine the Bacolod Chicken and cooked Plant-Based Scallops and Fish Fingers. Serve in a plate and enjoy.

According to Ikea’s Life at Home Report 2023, 38% of Filipinos think a home-cooked meal is one of the things that bring them the most joy in their life.

The study also found that cooking for oneself and others is one of the activities Filipinos do to maintain a sense of wellbeing at home.

These findings are testament to how we love cooking and eating, making the kitchen one of the most important areas in a Filipino home. It’s not just a place for preparing food, but also a space where families create moments and enjoy meals together.

