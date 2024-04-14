fresh no ads
Recipe: Power up with homemade cheesy chocolate energy drink | Philstar.com
^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Power up with homemade cheesy chocolate energy drink

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 9:56am
Recipe: Power up with homemade cheesy chocolate energy drink
Choco Cheese Drink
Philstar.com / Rafael R. Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Are you sluggish when you wake up in the morning? Do you need extra energy to jumpstart your day?

How about a glass of this cheesy beverage, Choco-Cheese Drink, from the Nestlé Wellness Kitchen? For one, it fills the body with calcium for strong bones.

Choco Cheese Drink

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup Milo Choco malt drink

1 cup Nestlé Fresh Milk

1/4 cup sugar or to taste

2 cups crushed ice

PROCEDURE:

1. Process the cream cheese, Milo and milk in a blender. Add sugar and blend the mixture again until everything is fully incorporated.

2. Pour into glasses. Add crushed ice.

RELATED: Recipe: Brunch Waffle Cookies

vuukle comment

ENERGY DRINK

MILO

RECIPE
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with