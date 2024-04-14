Recipe: Power up with homemade cheesy chocolate energy drink
MANILA, Philippines — Are you sluggish when you wake up in the morning? Do you need extra energy to jumpstart your day?
How about a glass of this cheesy beverage, Choco-Cheese Drink, from the Nestlé Wellness Kitchen? For one, it fills the body with calcium for strong bones.
Choco Cheese Drink
INGREDIENTS:
1/4 cup cream cheese
1/2 cup Milo Choco malt drink
1 cup Nestlé Fresh Milk
1/4 cup sugar or to taste
2 cups crushed ice
PROCEDURE:
1. Process the cream cheese, Milo and milk in a blender. Add sugar and blend the mixture again until everything is fully incorporated.
2. Pour into glasses. Add crushed ice.
