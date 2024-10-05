Chef Tatung Sarthou says technology big help in choosing everyday dishes

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity chef Myke Tatung Sarthou believes that technology makes it easier for families to choose their dishes every day.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the launch of Nestlé Goodnes website, Chef Myke said that online recipes are very helpful to families.

"Actually 'yon talaga ang kailangan ng mga tao. 'Yung resources na to help them come up with ideas on what to feed their family. Of course, ang dami namang website, ang daming recipes available pero what this website adds to the game is 'yung ability mo to customize," the chef said.

The chef underscored the importance of easy-to-follow recipes that feature cost-effective and readily available ingredients.

"Also, based on limited ingredients. Kasi imaginin mo may tatlong ingredients ka, hahanapan ka ng recipe na using those ingredients, which embraces the reality dito sa Pilipinas na ang mahal kumain.

"Nakaka-save siya sa pamilya. Kasi minsan nauubusan ka na ng idea, paulit-ulit na 'yung gawa mo. Minsan masarap naman ang luto mo pero 'yung mga anak mo sawang-sawa na. So dito with a thousand recipes, makakahanap ka pa ng dish at pwede mo pang ma-costumize with three people or 12 people," he added.

Nestlé Philippines aims to tackle nutrition challenges that Filipinos face through science-based research and development and large-scale initiatives. It zeroes in on food fortification, where it provided 26 billion fortified servings in 2023, and nutrition education for over 10.5 million public grade school students nationwide.

This easy-to-use website serves as an extra pair of helping hands in the kitchen for homemakers. Through its main features such as the Recipe Builder, My Cookbook, and Meal Planner, it helps address the most common challenges when it comes to cooking tasty and balanced meals: time, cost, and taste.

The website was developed with homemakers in mind and the challenges they frequently face when it comes to cost, time and taste providing them with access, flexibility and customization tailored for their needs with a variety of resources and helpful features, all in one website.

During the event, Tiny Sta. Ines, the Market Lead of Nestlé Goodnes, gave a walkthrough of the website. highlighting the various ways homemakers can maximize it to help them save time and create budget-friendly meals that are healthy and delicious.

The guests had the chance to test out the website’s main features and apply them into practical use in three challenges.

