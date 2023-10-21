^

Recipe: Thai Chili Garlic Prawns called Goong Pad Prik Kratiem

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 12:40pm
Recipe: Thai Chili Garlic Prawns called Goong Pad Prik Kratiem
Thai Chili Garlic Prawns
Rafael R. Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — I love Chili Garlic Prawns, so whenever a restaurant has it on the menu, I make sure to order it so I could try it.

I have tasted a lot and have been able to compare, and one of the best ones I have tried was AzuThai’s Thai Chili Garlic Prawns or Goong Pad Prik Kratiem. It is not just a popular dish at the restaurant; it was also one of the featured dishes in a special cooking class at The Maya Kitchen conducted by Chef J Gamboa of Cirkulo, Milky Way, Tsukiji and AzuThai a few years ago with his Thai chef.

Try whipping up the dish using this recipe:

Goong Pad Prik Kratiem (Thai Chili Garlic Prawns)

INGREDIENTS:

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

200 grams prawns (about 5 pcs.), headless, split, with tail and shell intact

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. minced chili

1 tbsp. chopped spring onion

 For the seasoning mix:

2 tbsps. white sugar

3 tbsps. Thai light soy sauce

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup water

PROCEDURE:

1. First, combine the ingredients for the seasoning mix in a bowl and mix well. Set aside.

2. In a wok, heat the oil and stir-fry the prawns just until they are done. Remove the prawns and set them aside.

3. In the same wok, sauté garlic and chili, add the seasoning mix and bring to a boil. Put the prawns back in the wok. Toss them well and top with spring onions. Serve.

