Recipe: Vegan a la King by Astig Vegan

MANILA, Philippines — Chicken a la King is arguably one of the least guilty dishes one can prepare, especially if one thinks about healthy eating.

For those who would love to make their a la king experience a lot more healthier, there is a version that many can make at home.

Content creator Astig Vegan recently shared her recipe of the popular dish, but with a tweak. She replaced chicken with tofu, and added a key ingredient that makes her tofu a la king more flavorful.

The content creator did a demonstration of Vegan a la King as she took the stage during the Sekaya panel at the recently concluded Watsons Health Expo 2024.

Vegan a la King by Astig Vegan

INGREDIENTS:

4 tbsps. cooking oil

16 ounces firm tofu, cut into small cubes (16 ounces)

1 medium potato, peeled and cut into small cubes

2-3 pieces vegan sausages or hotdogs, cut into small cubes

1 tbsp. vegan butter and/or olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tbsp. flour

3 cups plant-based milk (I used cashew milk)

1 scoop Sekaya Pea Protein powder

1 small carrot, peeled and cut into small cubes

1 small red bell pepper, deseeded and cut into small cubes

1/4 cup roasted cashews

1/4 cup frozen peas

1/4 cup sliced button mushrooms

Salt and pepper

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat a medium pan over medium heat and pour the cooking oil.

2. Fry the tofu until golden and slightly crisp on all sides.

3. Mix in the potatoes and continue cooking until all sides are nicely fried.

4. Mix in the vegan sausages and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until the sausages are nicely fried.

5. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Turn off the heat and transfer to a container.

7. Using the same pan, add your vegan butter or olive oil.

8. Turn the stove back on but using low heat.

9. Mix in the garlic and onions and cook until the onions have turned soft and slightly translucent. Add a few pinches of salt to speed up the process.

10. Add the flour and keep mixing to fully coat the garlic and onions.

11. Pour the plant-based milk. Using a whisk, continuously mix to create a smooth sauce.

12. While still mixing, add the Sekaya Pea Protein powder. The sauce thickens as it cooks.

13. Mix in the carrots, red bell pepper, cashews, peas and mushrooms. Keep cooking and mixing until the carrots are fork-tender.

14. Season with salt and pepper and adjust seasoning to taste.

15. Do a final simmer or gentle boil, then turn off the heat.

16. Serve with a side of rice or as filling to pot pies.

