Hotel offering free buffet lunch for 'third wheels' this Valentine's

A free buffet lunch is up for grabs for single people who will tag along with a couple dining in an Ortigas restaurant this Valentine's.

MANILA, Philippines — Crowne Plaza in Ortigas is offering a Valentine's special for "third wheels" tagging along with couples.

On February 13 and 14, couples who book a table at the hotel's international buffet restaurant 7 Corners can be accompanied by an individual who will eat for free.

"Single? Always the third wheel? Let's celebrate YOU... The couple enjoys their meal and so do you (for free)," the hotel said on social media. "It's a WIN WIN this LOVE month! LUCKY you!"

7 Corners has an array of international offerings, including Italian, Indian, Japanese and other Asian cuisines.

The promo is only available during lunch time on both dates at P2,700 per paying person.

This means, the total bill for the couple would be P5,400 — but if broken down among three diners, the bill would be P1,800 per person instead.

