LIST: Concerts, events for February 2024

MANILA, Philippines — January is finally over, and February might be the shortest month of the year (even with Leap Day this 2024) but it's still packed with things to go to.

Some could be Valentine's dates ideas, while others can be simply opportunities to show one's passions and fan support.

Here are several of the concerts, events, and productions happening in February:

'Monet & Friends Alive' (February 1 to 29 except Mondays)

French Impressionist painter Claude Monet is the latest subject of a multi-sensory experience in BGC Arts Center, which will also feature other artists of the Impressionist era.

Travel Tour Expo (February 2 to 4)

The 31st edition of the country's biggest annual travel and tourism event will take place in SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

'ENHYPEN: Fate' (February 3)

K-pop group ENHYPEN are coming to the back to the Philippines, following up its sold-out three-night concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena last year with a one-night-only show at the New Clark City Stadium for their ongoing "FATE" world tour.

'Pops Fernandez: Always Loved' (February 9)

The Philippines' Concert Queen returns to the stage at the Theater at Solaire! Come see the legend's solo performance with her soulful tunes and timeless classics!

'Nina: Only Nina' (February 9)

Nina, the Philippines' Soul Siren, will have a pre-Valentine one-night-only concert at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City.

'Philippine Philharmonic Concert: Beethoven and Brahms' (February 9)

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra's sixth concert in its ongoing series at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater under the tutelage of musical director Maestro Grzegorz Nowak.

'Cup of Joe: Seatbelts On!' (February 9 and 10)

The pop-alternative band from Baguio is staging its first-ever solo concerts in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

'Side A: Live and Love' (February 10)

With Valentine's Day approaching, Filipino pop band Side A celebrates love through music. Experience a multitude of emotions as they perform at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

'Mr. Streisand' (February 10)

Happening at the Music Museum in San Juan, Michael de Mesa, Arman Ferrer, Audie Gemora, Franco Laurel, Jett Pangan, and Michael Williams will perform their own takes of popular American actress-singer Barbra Streisand!

Adie, Rob Deniel, MRLD, Rhodessa, Janine Teñoso, and Arthur Nery: 'ILYSM' (February 13)

A wide variety of current OPM stars gather for a Valentine's concert at the Araneta Coliseum, with special guest ALAMAT.

The CompanY: 'Beautiful Day' (February 14)

In addition to celebrating love on Valentine's Day, The CompanY will also celebrates joy and hope in this fundraiser concert for the Kythe Foundation as they commemorate the 32nd Kythe Founding Anniversary and International Childhood Cancer Day.

Odette Quesada and Ogie Alcasid: 'Love, Q and A' (February 14)

OPM stars Odette Quesada and Ogie Alcasid, who know a thing or two about love, will be teaching such through song at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Valentine's Day. Through their repertoires of songs, expect a trip down memory lane with laughs and maybe a few tears.

Bituin Escalante: 'With Love... Bituin' (February 15)

This post-Valentine's Day concert features one of the Philippines’ best female vocalists, Bituin Escalante! Watch as she and her jazz band entertain you with passionate, beautiful melodies and songs in JZA Hall of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater (the first of the JZA Hall Concert Series).

Rey Valera, Jamie Rivera, Jim Paredes, and Boboy Garrovillo: 'Your Songs' (February 16)

Rey Valera, Jamie Rivera, Jim Paredes, and Boboy Garrovillo will be bringing back the good times as they perform their classic hits and songs of love, hope, and resilience in Newport Performing Arts Theater!

Julia Fordham: 'A Valentine Concert' (February 16)

British singer-songwriter Julia Fordham will serenade you in this Valentine's Day concert with classics such as "Happy Ever After." Filipino balladeer Christian Bautista will be present for this occasion as the special guest, ensuring an unforgettable evening.

'Rama, Hari' (February 16)

With its 2023 run a resounding success, "Rama, Hari" returns by popular demand! The Filipino rock opera ballet will be performing at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Inspired by the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, the production tells the story of the demigod Prince Rama, his wife Sita, and his enemy the demon king Ravana.

Art Fair Philippines (February 16 to 18)

Art Fair Philippines will again set up in Makati's The Link Car Park with an expanded program that spotlights the Philippine visual arts as the fair fully embraces its identity as "the best in Philippine Contemporary Art."

'Rivermaya: The Reunion' (February 17)

The classic lineup of the phenomenal Filipino rock band, Rivermaya, reunite for one night at the SMDC Festival Grounds! Relive the glory as the band performs the classics!

Park Hyung Sik: 'SIKcret Time' (February 17)

The Korean star of "Strong Girl Bong-soon" and "Our Blooming Youth" will have a fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ryan Gallagher: 'The Voice of Ryan' (February 17)

The Voice USA 2020 Fan Favorite Ryan Gallagher, who impressed the audience with his rendition of Andrea Bocelli's and Celine Dion's "The Prayer," will be having his first major performance in the Philippines at the Music Museum in San Juan!

Body Rock Asia (February 17)

Considered the "Superbowl of the Dance Community," Body Rock will be holding its sole Asian qualifier in Theater at Solaire. Winners of this competition will be qualified to compete in the USA Finals!

OPM Stars: A Concert Part Celebration (February 21)

The '70s and '80s make a comeback at the Theater at Solaire as OPM legends Jun Polistico, Leah Navarro, Anthony Castelo, Sampaguita, and many more bring a magical night of nostalgia and tribute.

ALT 2024 (February 21)

The third collaborative project of nine foremost galleries who seek to reframe the art show, taking place at Hall 4 of the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

Jonas Brothers (February 22)

Pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers will be kicking off the 2024 leg of its ongoing world tour in the Philippines, the brothers' first time in the country in over a decade, as they continue performing the band's five albums and greatest hits over the years.

Joey Generoso, Noel Cabangon, and Ice Seguerra: 'Strings and Voices' (February 23)

Joey Generoso, Noel Cabangon, and Ice Seguerra, equipped with their voices and guitars, will be serenading you for the evening in Newport Performing Arts Theater! This night is all about acoustic, as the strumming of their guitars will be taking you back.

Youngjae: 'Inside Out' (February 24)

The GOT7 member is returning to Manila following a solo fanmeet and a K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 performance in 2022 for a tour stop in New Frontier Theater.

Aegis: 'Unbreakable' (February 24)

Iconic Filipino rock band Aegis hits the Newport Performing Arts Theater stage with The Dawn!

Bobapalooza Music & Arts Festival (February 24 and 25)

The two-day festival in Filinvest Event Grounds is headlined by Pale Waves, Bad Suns, The Band Camino and Atarashii Gakko!, as well as several local artists.

"Le Corsaire" (February 24 and 25)

Lisa Macuja-Elizalde revamps her spin on one of Ballet Manila's most thrilling classical ballets, "Le Corsaire." Incredible ballet dances with virtuoso class music combined will make for two magical nights!

