8 ‘auspicious’ Chinese New Year food

MANILA, Philippines — This year, 2024, will be the Year of the Wood Dragon – a year forecasted to bring new changes, challenges and opportunities in line with the symbol of the dragon as an extraordinary and talented creature in Chinese culture.

To welcome the new year and to attract the good luck that it would bring, the Chinese have included in their annual tradition the serving of “auspicious” food every Chinese New Year, which falls on February 10 this 2024.

Empress Dining Palace, an authentic Chinese fine-dining restaurant at 7th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, recently presented its Chinese New Year spread that includes eight “auspicious” Chinese New Year food.

Eight, in Chinese culture, is a lucky number symbolizing the infinity, which is linked to prosperity, wealth and success in class status and business.

Treasure Pot

Photo release The Empress Treasure Pot

This is an assortment of 18 Chinese favorites in one pot that includes Peking duck, abalone, sea cucumber, prawn, white chicken and pork knuckles. The pot is filled to the brim with all the ingredients to symbolize prosperity throughout the year. At Empress, one pot is priced at P10,800++.

Yusheng or Prosperity Toss Salad

Photo release Yusheng or the Empress Prosperity Toss Salad

A symbol of abundance, prosperity and vigor, this dish is composed of raw fish, mixed with vegetables, sauces and condiments – each with their own “auspicious” meaning, such as fish for abundance, pepper for money, pomelo for good luck, radish for promotion, sesame seeds for business prosperity, noodles for long life, and so forth.

After mixing all the ingredients, which usually number up to 20, the salad is then tossed high up in the air using chopsticks – it is believed that the higher the toss, the luckier it is. The salad and all its ingredients must be eaten to attract the ingredients’ lucky symbolisms.

Radish cake

Photo release The Empress Radish Cake

This auspicious Chinese dish has a word “gao,” which in Chinese, sounds like the word that connotes “tall” or “good fortune.”

Glutinous rice cake

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Tikoy and other Empress Dining Palace Chinese New Year merchandise

Known as “tikoy” in Filipino or “Nian Gao” in Mandarin, this directly means “year higher,” which is a symbol for achieving greatness or success in life.

Tikoy is usually sliced into squares and dipped in egg before being deep-fried and served as dessert.

Dimsum

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Empress Dining Palace Dimsum Platter

Apart from round fruits like oranges, round dimsum are served during Chinese New Year because anything round or circular is seen to represent money and prosperity.

Dimsum, in addition, symbolize good fortune, prosperity, longevity and luck for the coming year.

Besides the special Chinese set, Empress Dining Palace also offers take-away products for private celebrations at home, special occasions, and for spreading the luck through gifting. The restaurant offers customizable Hot Box Feasts, Bountiful Dimsum Platters and Dimsum Baskets.

In addition, the dining joint offers all-you-can dimsum weekend breakfast from seven to 10 a.m. for P1,088+ (adult) and P588+ (12 years old and below). Kids below three feet get to eat for free.

Dayu Darou (whole fish or meat)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; Empress Dining Palace/Released From left: Roast Peking Duck; fish and lobster dishes

More than just a good table centerpiece that gives the impression of a lavish feast, a whole roasted Peking duck and a fish dish, both available in Empress Dining Palace, are symbolic of abundance.

The Chinese restaurant also offers a live cooking service or “paluto” from its selection of live fish and seafood, including the luxurious king crab.

Abalone

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The Chinese believe that eating abalone (in soup, left photo) or Baoyu and roast Peking duck (served in wraps, right photo) will bring good fortune and abundance for the rest of the year.

Changshou Mian (Longevity Noodles)

Noodle dish from Empress Dining Palace menu

For Filipinos, “Pancit” is usually served during birthdays to symbolize longevity.

In addition to long life, Longevity Noodles are believed to be bearers of well-wishes and good fortune, according to Chinese culture.

“Our commitment as a company is to share the Chinese culture and bring people together, through fantastic food,” stated Empress Dining Palace Operating Officer Aida Velasco.

— Videos by Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

