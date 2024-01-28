Chefs Chele Gonzalez, Josh Boutwood create 7-course menu for Tagaytay resto

Some of the dishes created by renowned chefs Chele Gonzalez and Josh Boutwood for Anya Resort Tagaytay's flagship restaurant Samira.

MANILA, Philippines — Anya Resort Tagaytay's flagship restaurant, Samira by Chele Gonzalez, continues its series of culinary collections. For January, it teamed up with Chef Josh Boutwood of Ember to create a seven-course menu designed to tickle the palates of the resort's discriminating guests.

Our gastronomic voyage began with white and red Sangria and the deliciously concocted Salt Margarita by sommelier Chico Silva.

Exquisite flavors and unparalleled culinary artistry was evident with the first triumvirate of hors d'oeuvres: Mango Tuna Ginger, a carabao mango tart filled with fermented soybean emulsion, smoked tuna and pickled ginger; Foie Gras & Pineapple Waffles, a mousse with cream cheese and pineapple confit, as well as the Standish Oyster & Caviar Kombu with Shiso oil and Yuzu gel. The delectable appetizing trio melded well with the Salt Air margarita with passion fruit foam.

Renowned chef Chele Gonzalez.

Our gustatory onslaught progressed to the Adlai Mushroom Comte, a porridge of Adlai and mushroom covered in Comte cheese that paired well with Alvarinho Soalheiro Pet Nat Espumante. The fizzy Vinho Verde from Portugal went well with the Risotto dish.

The retinue of entrees explored the play of seafood with the Tasmanian Ocean Trout Tartare, with its interplay of dill, fried capers, apple, red radish slices and served with creme Fraiche and dill oil; the Char-grilled Octopus with Paprika Parmentier, black ink breadcrumbs and homemade Alinoil; as well as the seabass roe dill surprise that was delicately cooked, paired with burnt cauliflower puree, roe sauce and dill oil. The trout was paired with Beaumont Walker Bay's Chenin Blanc from South Africa, while the octopus and seabass paired very well with Blaufrankisch Nittnaus of Austria.

Wine consultant Pierre Addison gave us an insight on the four different wine varieties that were paired with the seven courses.

The main course is the co-created Iberico Pork Chuleta laced with parsnips and wild mustard, expertly garnished with burnt red cabbage and jus. The Tempranillo Valderiz, from Ribera del Duero in Spain, is a wine meant to age ( spending some 20 years in oak), which paired perfectly with the pork's crunchiness.

"Food is about sharing and collaboration is sharing. Every moment is a connection with your audience and diners. Samira is inspired by European cuisine. We have final and casual elements — that's good food from a more refined contemporary cuisine.

"This is the right time and moment to collaborate, to engage with someone. Now is the best time. Samira is two years old, so it's the right time. Food is not about ego. If you cook too much for yourself, it won't work. In collaborations, something magical always happens," said Chef Chele, who also dabbles as disc jockey in several occasions.

Chef Josh Boutwood

To cap the dinner is a choice of sweet endings with either a decadent dark chocolate cremeux and white chocolate espuma with caramelized white chocolate sauce; or a cheese ice cream and grilled strawberries, with forest berry coulis, lime meringue chips and picked mint leaves.

"Collaboration is an opportunity for two mentalities to connect. The exchange of culture is the most important aspect. Chef Chele is focused when it comes to cooking. He has a keen understanding of ingredients and he connects Philippine living with his culture.

"Our collaborated dishes were the oyster and pork. Spanish roots use open fire for texture. This collaboration helps build Samira's culinary collection. You'll feel the passion when two passionate people come together," noted Chef Josh.

Cafe Anya, the specialty coffee brew is inspired by the Cafe Caleta in Ibiza, where they infuse brandy into the brew.

"The next collaboration happens on February 16, while the last would be on March 21 with Metronome. We keep updating by collaborating and learning more in the process," Chef Chele added.

