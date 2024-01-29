Chef Tatung Sarthou shares Cassava Cake recipe

MANILA, Philippines — To always remember, use and propagate native ingredients and to continuously cook Filipino dishes.

This is the most important reminder of Chef Michael Giovan "Tatung" Sarthou III when he did a Revisiting Pinoy Classics demo for The Maya Kitchen as part of its Culinary Elite Series. One of the recipes that he shared during the demo was that of Cassava Cake Special, here in all its delicious splendor. A perfect dessert and merienda, this special cassava bibingka is made more special with the addition of nata de coco, kaong and shredded young coconut into the cassava mixture. This is topped with a sweet yema-like glaze.

Try making it at home!

Cassava Cake Special

Ingredients:

3 cups cassava, grated and sap squeezed out

1 cup tender coconut shreds

2 cups brown sugar

4 eggs, beaten

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup melted butter

1 can evaporated milk

1 cup nata de coco (optional)

For the topping:

1 can condensed milk

1/4 cup butter, frozen

Quick-melt cheese

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F. Line a 12” x 12” greased pan with banana leaves and set aside.

2. Mix all ingredients, except topping ingredients, and pour into pan and spread evenly.

3. Bake for 20 minutes or until cake is partially set, then drizzle condensed milk evenly over the top and finish by topping with grated frozen butter.

4. Bake for 45 minutes or until top begins to brown. Remove from oven and immediately grate quick-melt cheese over cassava cake, and cool.