Recipe: Smoked Pepper Chicken Pot Roast

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing looks and tastes better than a plump whole chicken that has been roasted to golden perfection.

Take this Smoked Pepper Chicken Pot Roast whipped up by the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Smoked Pepper Chicken Pot Roast

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsps. cooking oil

1 pc. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Roasters Smoked Pepper (1 kg.)

1/4 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Salted

1 pc. onion, cubed

2 heads garlic, washed and halved horizontally with skin on (52 grams each)

1 pc. carrot, cut into batons

1 pc. singkamas, cut into batons

1/4 cup white wine

4 cups chicken stock

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat oil in a pot and brown chicken. Set aside.

2. In the same pot, melt butter and sauté onion until tender. Add chicken, breast side down, garlic, wine and chicken stock. Cover and simmer for 40 minutes, inverting chicken midway.

3. Add the carrots and singkamas. Cover and cook for another 5 minutes or until veggies are tender and chicken is cooked through.

Tip: Make chicken stock by dissolving chicken cube in hot water or by boiling chicken bones.

*Makes 8 servings. (Yields 1 chicken, cut into 8 pcs., and 2-1/2 cups stock)

RELATED: Recipe: Cook up an easy Thai chicken dish