Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's Iced Cocoa Milk

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Jill Sandique, one of the most talented pastry chefs in the country today, creates and tests new recipes every weekend.

It is her weekend project, and one of her newest “inventions” is this Innobake Iced Cocoa Milk, a refreshing icy drink that is perfect for the hot summer days.

Iced Cocoa Milk

INGREDIENTS:

3-4 tbsps. deZaan Premium Cocoa

2-3 tbsps. sugar, or as desired

1/2 cup fresh or full cream milk

2 tbsps. Vermuyten Topping Royale

6-8 pcs. ice cubes

PROCEDURE:

1. In a bowl, whisk together deZaan Premium Cocoa and sugar. Stir in the milk and mix vigorously to dissolve the cocoa.

2. Add the Vermuyten Topping Royale (or whipped topping). Blend well.

3. Chill for at least an hour (or you may transfer the cocoa mixture into a small plastic bag and freeze).

4. When it is ready to serve, pour the cocoa mixture into the jar of an electric blender and add ice cubes. Alternatively pulse and blend, until foamy and slushy.

5. Pour into a large glass (or two medium-sized glasses) and serve immediately. Enjoy!

*Chef’s Note: You may use any kind of sugar substitute in place of the granulated sugar.

