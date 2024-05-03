Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios praises Filipino food during Asia visit

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios attends the press conference on May 3, 2024 held in Kao Manila in Resort Worlds, Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios had short words of acclaim for Filipino cuisine and the way Filipinos practice religion.

The first-ever Miss Universe titleholder from Nicaragua is in the Philippines as part of an ongoing Asia Tour, with other stops including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and China.

During a press conference in Newport World Resorts yesterday, Sheynnis described the ongoing tour as "incredible" and "a God-given gift."

"The beautiful religion that you practice is very interesting to know, and I really enjoy this moment here with all of you," Sheynnis continued, noting how different religions are practiced not just in the Philippines alone but in all of Asia.

Sheynnis then went on to praise "delicious" Filipino food, having previously mentioned during her arrival in the country she wanted to try Beef Mechado.

"I want to say that because your delicious food is everything to you," Sheynnis ended. "It's an amazing experience to be here, sharing with all of you, and thank you for the warm welcome to me and to all [in] the Miss Universe Organization."

The reigning Miss Universe will be attending more events in the country until May 6 before flying out to continue her duties.

In less than three weeks, the Philippines is set to crown its next delegate to succeed Michelle Dee and compete at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico later this year. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi, editing by Martin Ramos

