Celebrate Mother’s Day with heartfelt indulgences at Hilton Manila

Delight Mom with lavish bubbly brunches or indulge her sweet tooth with exquisite culinary creations this Mother’s Day.

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila invites guests to celebrate Mother’s Day with a delectable assortment of culinary delights and indulgent experiences tailored to honor the exceptional women in their lives on May 12.

Guests are invited to indulge in Hilton Manila’s all-day-dining Kusina Sea Kitchens’ Mama’s Fine Feast—a brunch where mothers dine free with every three full-paying adults. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., enjoy a brunch spread featuring eggs benedict, waffles and an array of breakfast favorites, complemented by free-flowing Barefoot Pink Moscato and floral-themed confections available at P2,800++.

Madison Lounge and Bar beckons guests to savor the sweetness of the occasion with its exclusive Mother’s Day offerings such as the Duo Chocolate Brownie Fudge Whole Cake, priced at P2,500++, or opt for the divine Flower Mango Cream Whole Cake at P2,900++. Additionally, the decadent Box of Chocolate Rose and Six Pralines, priced at P888++, is also available for those wanting an extra touch of sweetness.

General Manager John Lucas states, “At Hilton Manila, we take great pride in curating exceptional experiences that pay tribute to the love and dedication of mothers everywhere. This Mother’s Day, guests are invited to join us in honoring these extraordinary women and creating cherished memories filled with love and warmth.”

For reservations and inquiries, please contact Hilton Manila at (02) 7239-7788 or email MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com or visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mnlphhi-hilton-manila/.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Hilton Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.