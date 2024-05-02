Elevate your summer style with these exclusive deals and offers from SSI

From timeless elegance to contemporary chic, check out these exclusive deals and offers on some of the world's most sought-after fashion brands, only from The SSI Group.

MANILA, Philippines — Have you been thinking of upgrading your wardrobe with cool classics that you can style this summer? Or have you been eyeing that designer handbag or shoes as a fashion statement for the hottest season?

Then you’re in luck because you can now elevate your summer style with The SSI Group, the premier specialty retailer in the Philippines. From timeless elegance to contemporary chic, check out these exclusive deals and offers on some of the world's most sought-after fashion brands, only from The SSI Group.

Score some classics with Labor Day sale

Don casual-cool vibes this summer with fashion essentials from iconic labels Banana Republic, Gap and Old Navy. Start your summer shopping spree with The SSI Group’s Labor Day promotions.

At Banana Republic Greenbelt 5, you can stock up on versatile yet classic outerwear as regular-priced items are discounted for as much as 40% off on May 1, and at 30% off until May 5. Online at bananarepublic.com.ph, the special promo runs until May 3 only so hurry and score your picks.



Greenbelt 5, you can stock up on versatile yet classic outerwear as regular-priced items are discounted for as much as 40% off on May 1, and at 30% off until May 5. Online at bananarepublic.com.ph, the special promo runs until May 3 only so hurry and score your picks. Exclusive discounts also await at Marks & Spencer’s toddler wear, men's shorts and multipack jersey tops and bottoms at select stores, marksandspencer.com.ph, and Trunc.ph throughout May.

Curated picks from coveted fashion brands

On its Spring Summer 2024 campaign, The SSI Group also presents a curated selection from coveted high-end brands that every stylephile can choose from.

1. Floral prints from Max&Co

Dress up and stand out for your date nights or meetings with Max&Co’s modern take on floral prints featured on the Gabardine Printed Field Jacket and Cre?pe de Chine Shirt Dress.

2. Pastel bags from Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta departs from its iconic black leather woven bag to come up with pastel colors that are perfect for summer. Seen here are the Bottega Veneta East-West Andiamo in Fresh Mint and Bottega Veneta Mini Sardine in Ice Cream.

3. Silk dress from Tory Burch

This Printed Silk Twill Shirtdress from Tory Burch lets you keep cool this season without sacrificing elegance. Pair it with the Tory Burch T Monogram Embossed Bucket Bag to complete the look.

4. Finest leathers from Ferragamo and Loewe

Be confident that you can carry all your essentials including sunglasses and sunscreen with the Ferragamo Tote Bag (left photo) and Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote. Moreover, you can indulge in the feel of the finest leathers these brands are known for.

5. Summer classics from Zara

Dress your best as you enjoy sunny days at resorts with friends or family. Take your pick from Zara’s selection of summer classics including shirt dress with belt, shimmery fabric blazer, draped crop top and laminated printed pleated skirt for women, and floral print shirts for men among others.

Shop these hottest trends at Trunc.ph, The SSI Group’s growing multi-brand e-commerce platform. Also visit Trunc Show—an edit for designer luxury brands—for even more enticing deals.

Unlock exclusive rewards with SSI app

There’s more in store at the My SSI Life loyalty app, downloadable via App Store, Google Play, or Huawei AppGallery. New and existing users can unlock exclusive rewards from widely known brands until August 31.

10% off on regular-priced items at Clarks , with Elite Members receiving an exclusive 15% discount



, with Elite Members receiving an exclusive 15% discount 15% off on regular-priced items at Dune London , with Elite Members enjoying an exclusive 20% discount



, with Elite Members enjoying an exclusive 20% discount Elite Members receive 15% off on regular-priced items at Kenneth Cole , while all shoppers can enjoy a 10% discount



, while all shoppers can enjoy a 10% discount 10% off on regular-priced items at Michael Kors , with Elite Members receiving an exclusive 15% discount



, with Elite Members receiving an exclusive 15% discount 20% off on regular-priced items at Springfield , with Elite Members enjoying an even greater discount of 25% off



, with Elite Members enjoying an even greater discount of 25% off 20% off on regular-priced items at Women'secret, with Elite Members receiving an exclusive 30% discount

Moreover, M&S Rewards is now part of My SSI Life! Points earned at M&S will be transferred to the SSI app upon sign up. The M&S Rewards program ends on May 31 in stores and online.

With The SSI Group, find the perfect ensemble to elevate your personal style and embrace the spirit of summer, all the while enjoying exclusive rewards and irresistible deals.

For more information and the complete list of brands, visit www.ssilife.com.ph. Stay connected for updates and follow @ssilifeph on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.­ — EUDEN VALDEZ

DTI Permit No: DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-190626 Series of 2024

DTI Permit No: DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-183655 Series of 2024

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with The SSI Group. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.