Recipe: A simple and easy way to serve chicken

MANILA, Philippines — Kids definitely love fried chicken. To whet their appetite and get them to eat well, you can make variations on the chicken.

The Simple Lemon Herb Chicken is rich in protein and is a good recipe for quick cooking.

Here is an easy recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation.

Simple Lemon Herb Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 kg. chicken breast, skinless, filleted, cut into thin strips

2 tsps. soy sauce

4 1/2 tbsps. cornstarch for breading

3/4 cup cooking oil

1 tsp. minced garlic

5 tsps. chopped celery leaves

3/4 cup chicken broth

2 tbsps. rice wine

5 tsps. refined sugar

1 tsp. salt

4 tsps. lemon juice with grated lemon rind

1/2 pack Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning (5 grams)

1/8 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tbsp. cornstarch, diluted in 1 tbsp. water

PROCEDURE:

1. In a bowl, combine chicken and soy sauce. Mix well and marinate for at least 3 to 5 minutes.

2. Remove chicken from the marinade mixture and dredge them in cornstarch. Heat oil in a pan and fry the coated chicken in it until the color turns light brown. Drain and set aside.

3. Drain excess oil from the pan until about 1 tbsp. is left in the pan. Use this to sauté garlic and celery leaves. Pour in chicken broth and rice wine. Add sugar, salt, lemon juice and rind. Mix well.

4. Add Ajinomoto and pepper and mix well. Add the cornstarch mixture and cook for another minute.

5. Transfer to a serving bowl. Serve and enjoy.

Cooking tip: You may add more cornstarch mixture if you want a thicker consistency for the sauce.

RELATED: Recipe: How to cook Chicken Curry with coconut milk