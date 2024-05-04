Fast food chain relaunches 'Night Classroom' for students amid summer heat

One of several McDonald's branches participating in the 'Night Classroom' initiative

MANILA, Philippines — International fast food chain McDonald's relaunched its "Night Classroom" initiative, offering students more spaces where they can study.

The third wave of McDonald's Philippines "Night Classroom" sees the participation of 107 branches nationwide as late night study areas.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. until the end of May, students can take advantage of its study areas with wide tables, ample lighting, gadget charging ports and free unlimited Wi-Fi.

"In the summer heat, we know how hard it is to concentrate when you’re not comfortable," said Meryl Adiel T. Hernandez, Assistant Vice President Corporate Relations and Impact Golden Arches Development Corporation, in a statement.

Hernandez added that the "Night Classroom" initiative they started in 2020 is one of the fast food chain's ways to support students and young professionals by providing safe spaces for their future, "We believe that students are our future, helping build their educational foundation is crucial."

"When a customer steps into our store, we want them to feel the same warmth and comfort as if they were coming home, and the McDonald's Night Classroom is an extension of that — here, you can study and focus, you don’t need to worry about anything else," she ended.

