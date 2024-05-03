A global culinary adventure awaits at upcoming THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024

Anticipate unparalleled networking, collaboration and growth opportunities at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024 featuring exhibitors from 45 countries and regions worldwide

BANGKOK, Thailand — THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024, Asia Pacific’s leading food and beverage (F&B) trade show, returns with a record-breaking surge in international participation from May 28 to June 1, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, Thailand.

Comprising 11 distinctive trade show halls and six special shows, each will showcase innovative solutions that cater to growing consumer demands. With a spotlight on 11 current trends exhibited across the entire show, traders and buyers from around the globe will have a unique opportunity to explore strategies for enhancing the value of their F&B businesses.

"This year's THAIFEX - Anuga Asia is unprecedented—following a record-breaking 2023, the 2024 edition sold out faster than ever before," said Mathias Kuepper, managing director and vice president of Koelnmesse Asia Pacific.

"With the inclusion of new participating countries this year, trade attendees can expect amplified diversity and richness of offerings at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia. As a catalytic platform, our unified goal is to redefine Asia Pacific’s F&B commerce," Kuerpper added.

A world of flavors on display

Forty-five countries and regions will be represented in the 2024 edition. Newcomers include Canada, Czech Republic, Egypt, Macau, Monaco, North Macedonia, Romania, Uruguay and Yemen. They will join established exhibitors in presenting a truly global feast for the senses.

Discover the delights of Macau

Macau makes its debut at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024, offering attendees a chance to explore this region's unique flavours and culinary heritage.

"THAIFEX - Anuga Asia marks a momentous stride for Macau’s global footprint,” emphasized Vincent U, president of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM).

“For the first time, the institute is coming in as a pavilion and coordinating the participation of Macau SMEs for the event. Bringing Macau’s SMEs to THAIFEX - Anuga Asia is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our region's distinct flavours and robust wholesale and distribution network on a global stage. We look forward to forging new partnerships and exploring lucrative business opportunities," he added.

Canadian innovation takes center stage

Canada is bringing a diverse array of innovative companies to this year's event.

Canadian exhibitors like Cross Frontier Merchandise Ltd. offer retailers seeking health-conscious organic snacks and gourmet condiments, Padmashri Naturals Inc. offers herbal supplements promoting holistic health and Royal Classical Agriculture Ltd. emphasizes sustainable farming practices with organic fruits and vegetables.

Explore American culinary diversity

USDA proudly showcases exhibitors such as the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council and the California Milk Advisory Board, each spotlighting their unique contribution to America’s rich agricultural landscape.



Bamas Gourmet Sauces and Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute will also present their artisanal sauces and sustainable Alaskan seafood. With the ongoing partnership, USDA has made a landmark declaration to endorse THAIFEX – Anuga Asia from 2025 officially.



"THAIFEX – Anuga Asia has served as a cornerstone for fostering trade alliances and elevating the global stature of American F&B. Looking ahead, we are thrilled to officially endorse THAIFEX - Anuga Asia starting from 2025, as it is a vital platform for showcasing the exceptional agricultural and culinary offerings of the United States within Southeast Asia," highlighted Kelly Stange, regional agricultural counselor at USDA.

Beyond the exhibition floor

THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024 offers more than just a vibrant exhibition floor. It provides an exceptional opportunity to explore new market opportunities, forge international partnerships and equip the Asia Pacific F&B industry with a leading edge.

A dynamic lineup of conferences and seminars on the Future Food Experience+ stage, Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge, and Alternative Protein Flavour and Taste Contest are designed to spark collaboration and knowledge exchange among industry professionals.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into emerging trends, consumer preferences, and market dynamics that will drive the future growth of the F&B sector.

Plus, solidifying its commitment to social responsibility, THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024 proudly welcomes participation from esteemed charities, including UNICEF, SOS, ZY Movement, UNHCR, and The Heart Foundation of Thailand this year.

For more information about THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024, including details on exhibitors and conference programmes, and to register your attendance, please visit https://thaifex-anuga.com.