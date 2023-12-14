Christmas in our hearts and tummies: Holiday party food for sharing

For potlucks and hassle-free feasting together with family and friends, here are some special offerings.

MANILA, Philippines — If there is another thing that makes Filipino Christmas truly unique and special, apart from the fact that we celebrate Christmas as early as September, is that we share the holidays with friends and loved ones over food – lots and lots of it!

For potlucks and hassle-free feasting together with family and friends, here are some special offerings:

Embrace the festive spirit with Bizu’s Christmas collection

This holiday season, Bizu Patisserie & Bistro invites you to a magical Christmas feast with its 2023 Christmas Collection. Renowned for its French-inspired culinary artistry, Bizu is proud to unveil a range of festive delights, each thoughtfully crafted to capture the joy and warmth of the season.

The brand’s Chef-Crafted Roasts offer a sumptuous selection for your holiday gatherings. This exquisite range includes the traditional Christmas Ham, the tender and flavorful Lamb Rack, and the rich Beef Wellington, encased in a golden pastry. Alongside these, our "Cochinillo," a masterpiece of slow-roasted suckling pig, stands as a testament to our culinary dedication. Each roast is prepared with care to ensure a memorable and delightful dining experience.

Meanwhile, the dessert collection is headlined by the Yule Log Cake, a charming new addition to this year's festivities. This classic Christmas dessert, with its rich chocolate layers and elegant decorations, is a must-try seasonal treat. Accompanying the Yule Log Cake are our Strawberry Truffle Tower, Holiday Wreath Cake, and the renowned Macaron de Paris Tower, each showcasing Bizu’s mastery of flavor and design.

The brand’s Christmas Hampers, thoughtfully assembled with gourmet treats, stand as ideal gifts for the holiday season. Filled with an array of decadent delights, these hampers showcase Bizu’s commitment to quality and taste, perfect for expressing festive cheer and appreciation.

To ensure a delightful holiday experience, the brand recommends placing advance orders for Chef-Crafted Roasts, including the Christmas Ham, Lamb Rack, and Beef Wellington, as well as festive specialties like the Yule Log Cake. Please contact 0917-627-3970 for orders and reservations. Note: Last day of orders for December 24 is December 21, and for December 31 is December 28.

For a memorable dining experience, Bizu Patisserie & Bistro aims to capture the essence of Christmas. Whether for a cozy family dinner or a grand holiday celebration, its festive atmosphere and exceptional culinary offerings promise to make your celebrations unforgettable.

Spread the holiday cheer with SaladStop!

Savor the magic of the holiday season with SaladStop! as it unveils two delectable, limited-time offerings: the White Christmas Salad and the indulgent Vegan Chocolate Pudding Loaf.

SaladStop! is bringing back the White Christmas salad – a time-honored Christmas staple that has captured the hearts and taste buds of enthusiasts for years. A festive celebration of flavors, the White Christmas salad features a delightful mix of romaine, kale, chicken ham, walnut snow, sweet grapes, fresh green apples, crispy croutons, and a drizzle of creamy Queso de Bola dressing. Dig into a salad or wrap (P375) or opt for a White Chistmas Party Tray (P1,200 for salad tray, P2,300 for wrap tray) for larger gatherings and holiday feasts.

As the festivities beckon, savor a heartwarming treat with the Vegan Chocolate Pudding Loaf. This delightful pastry creation is your guilt-free indulgence for the holidays. Moist, rich, and decadently chocolatey, this dessert is entirely vegan, making it a delicious and mindful choice for the season! Experience a taste of the holidays in every bite and enjoy this decadent dessert as a full loaf (P600) or a slice (P95).

This much-awaited season is all about coming together and celebrating with friends and family. Make a lasting impression at holiday gatherings by sharing a White Christmas Party Tray with your loved ones. Pair it with the Vegan Chocolate Pudding Loaf for a festive and convenient feast that is sure to impress the guests.

These seasonal offerings are available now until January 2 at all SaladStop! stores. Subscribe to a three- or five-day meal plan via saladstop.pickup.ph and get fuss-free daily deliveries of fresh, healthy bowls and wraps straight to your doorstep.

Specialty Food Retailers Inc. (SFRI) is the exclusive franchise holder of SaladStop! in the Philippines. SFRI is a member of SSI Group Inc. SaladStop! is located at Alabang Town Center, Ayala North Exchange, Burgos Circle, Central Square, Glorietta 2, Greenhills, Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Cyberscape Gamma, SM Grand Central, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Salcedo Village, Solenad 3 Nuvali, TriNoma, and UP Town Center.

Kenny Rogers' The Great Garlic Roast

Fill your tables with the greatness of Kenny’s The Great Garlic Roast! Available for dine-in and takeout. For delivery, call 8-555-9000 or visit kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph. Also available in Grabfood and foodpanda.

Shakey’s all-new Christmas Collection

Savor the joy of the season with tempting treats from Shakey’s Christmas Collection to make your holiday spread more exciting. Whether you’re having an office party or a reunion at home, these treats will definitely make your holiday spread more festive. Start with the Merry Pepperoni Holiday Pizza, a perfect blend of savory, cheesy, and sweet in every bite with creamy white sauce topped with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, feta, and parmesan with a hint of sweet honey and fresh chopped basil. Price starts at P379.

Enjoy your pizza with the festive and exquisite flavor of Truffle Chicken Holiday Pasta made with creamy white sauce with truffle oil and flavorful chicken breast fillet. This is available in Solo size (P334) and Family size (P869).

For a “berry” special twist, Santa’s Strawberry Cheesecake Pizza is the perfect fusion of cheesecake bliss and strawberry sweetness, topped with a luscious cherry. This is available for P199. Every sip will feel like Christmas with Frosty Peppermint Milkshake. This is made with creamy vanilla ice cream with a burst of peppermint flavor, topped with sprinkles. This is priced at P199.

Merry Pepperoni Holiday Pizza, Truffle Chicken Holiday Pasta, and Santa’s Strawberry Cheesecake Pizza are available in Shakey’s stores for a limited time only for dine-in, carryout and delivery; while guests can try the Frosty Peppermint Milkshake for dine-in and carryout only.

CCA Manila marks 27th year with Filipino cuisine showcase

CCA Manila, the leading culinary education institution in the Philippines, celebrated its 27th anniversary together with its promising students, outstanding graduates, partners, and foodies.

Through the years, CCA Manila has been instrumental in shaping the country's culinary landscape and fulfilling the dreams of those who aspire to culinary greatness.

“We take pride in 27 years of pioneering culinary spirit. With experienced chef-instructors who are also alumni, the institution upholds a high level of expertise and dedication to the craft. CCA Manila's strong foundation ensures that students are well-prepared to succeed in the real world,” said Dr. Veritas F. Luna, CCA Manila Chancellor. “CCA Manila has been at the forefront of championing Filipino cuisine, consistently highlighting local ingredients and techniques, demonstrating that our chefs can compete on a global scale."

Last November 29, the demo kitchen at CCA Manila’s new branch in BGC was transformed into a “home kitchen,” with four of the school’s instructors sharing their unique hometown recipes, each dish is a celebration of regional cuisine. The event was dubbed “My Hometown Cooking.”

Kerwin Funtanilla, program manager of CCA Manila, from Zamboanga captivated the audience with his “Cangrejo con Salsa Alavar,” skillfully blending spices and coconut milk to create a rich, flavorful crab dish that was both aromatic and visually stunning. The audience watched in anticipation as he expertly simmered the crabs in a fragrant sauce, garnishing them with chopped peanuts for the perfect finish.

Miguel Lorino's “Pancit Pusit” accurately represented Cavite's coastal offerings. His meticulous preparation of squid and the careful extraction of ink was an art in itself. The dish delighted the audience with its deep, dark hues, and tangy vinegar-infused squid ink, topped with crispy chicharon for an added texture.

Anne Atanacio, representing Rizal, brought comfort in a bowl with her “Caldo ng Rizal.” The blend of malagkit rice, chicken, and aromatic spices created a heartwarming dish that was both nourishing and flavorful, beautifully garnished with hard-boiled eggs and spring onions.

Lastly, Jay Recio from Aklan presented “Inubaran na Manok,” a dish that showcased the unique use of ubad (banana pith) and libas leaves. His methodical approach to cooking the chicken and the delicate balance of coconut milk and spices resulted in a dish that was both tender and rich in flavor, beautifully garnished with chili flakes, microgreens, and edible flowers.

Each demonstration was not just a cooking session but a journey through the Philippines' culinary landscape, leaving attendees inspired and eager to recreate these dishes in their own kitchens.

Also held on November 29, an in-school culinary competition highlighted the creativity and skills of its students and faculty. The event kicked off with a culinary competition "Clash of Clans" with modern, sustainable Filipino cuisine as its theme. The event, which saw teams comprising three participants from each house, challenged competitors to craft a three-course meal within a stringent 90-minute timeframe.

Each team was tasked with preparing an appetizer, a main course, and a dessert, emphasizing sustainable ingredients—plant-based options for the appetizer, chicken for the main course, and banana for the dessert.

Unique to this competition was the incorporation of a secret ingredient, chesa, revealed midway through, which contestants had to integrate into their dishes. This unexpected twist added a layer of challenge and excitement to the event. The competition was marked by a diverse array of plate presentations with no restrictions on style, color, or shape, allowing for an explosion of creativity and culinary expression. The inclusion of chesa tested the chefs’ adaptability and skill and highlighted the versatility of this distinctive ingredient in modern Filipino cuisine.

Esteemed judges evaluated the dishes, including Chefs Sharwin Tee, Robert Davis, Aaron Lau, Warren Brown, and wine expert Luca Galli. The winners from the Diploma in Culinary Arts and Technology Management program were mentored by CCA Manila’s instructor, Chef Anne Atanacio. Mikki Go’s "Kaligayahan sa Biglaang Handaan," Kyle Gomez’s "Binakol ng Datu," and Orien Macapagal’s "Sari Saring Antas ng Saya" were the winning appetizer, main, and dessert, respectively, impressing the judges with their innovative use of flavors and sustainable ingredients.

This competition highlighted the talents of upcoming chefs and underscored the importance of sustainability in culinary practices, reflecting a deep respect for tradition and innovation in Filipino cuisine.

The 27th year celebration culminated with an alumni homecoming, where guests were treated to a tour of CCA’s new kitchen and classrooms. To know more about CCA Manila’s programs, please get in touch with us at @ccamanila on Facebook and Instagram or [email protected].

Potato Corner’s Snack Mix

Fun and satisfying snacking never stops at Potato Corner as it introduces the Snack Mix with not one, but two satisfying snacks that will delight just about everyone. The world-famous Corn Dog elicits fond childhood memories while complementing Potato Corner’s signature flavored fries. This treat on a stick features a savory beef hotdog coated in crispy, golden-brown bread and tossed in French fries flavors.

Convenient and easy to eat, Potato Corner’s version of the Corn Dog has a universal appeal. Completing the delectable duo in the Snack Mix is the scrumptious Super Chicken Pop. First introduced in 2020, Super Chicken Pop returns to Potato Corner as a more filling addition to its array of flavored fries.

The bite-sized chicken nuggets are coated in a special breading, fried to perfection, and seasoned in Potato Corner flavors. The result is a delightful snack that looks just as good as it tastes. Snack Mix’s Corn Dog and Super Chicken Pop are best paired with Potato Corner’s freshly-cooked flavored fries or they can also be enjoyed solo. Both Corn Dog and Super Chicken Pop come in Potato Corner’s signature flavors as well as its premium flavors like Truffle and Golden Sweet Corn for a minimum add-on cost.

Snack Mix hits select Potato Corner stores nationwide beginning November 24. Mark the date and head to the nearest Potato Corner outlet to experience the new, more filling way to enjoy snack time with the country’s favorite flavored fries.

Merienda by Pan de Manila

Did you know that Pan de Manila, renowned for baking the nation's favorite pandesal, has a restaurant cafe? As the “Paskong Pilipino” season unfolds, Merienda by Pan de Manila extends a warm welcome to families seeking not just a meal but an experience that encapsulates the nostalgic essence of a true Pinoy Christmas.

Made for families desiring a shared feast reminiscent of home-cooked meals, the café presents timeless classics like Crispy Beef Tapa and Palabok Espesyal, alongside culinary innovations such as Llumpiang Embutido and Lechon Belly Batchoy.

Radiantly illuminated, adorned with classic wood moldings, and featuring the iconic capiz, the café aims to evoke feelings of reminiscing the past, providing both the generations of yesterday and today with a sense of comfort. Accompanied by a steaming mug of Café con Leche or the enticing aroma of melted butter on Puto Bumbong and the sweet taste of coconut on Bibingka — nothing beats a good Merienda.

The café envisions a space where the scents and flavors of the food stir memories of heartfelt conversations at your grandparents' homes during merienda. Pan de Manila aspires to create an environment where local patrons can savor classic Filipino meals and treats, elegantly served in a warm and cozy Pinoy setting.

Nostalgia meets excitement as the café serves up lovingly prepared meals from scratch. They have curated the finest flavors from different provinces, making them accessible to city dwellers.

Upon stepping inside, the familiar scents of various Filipino dishes being cooked transport you to afternoons eagerly awaited — the delightful aroma of Arroz Caldo and garlic Lucban Longganisa envelops your senses; the rich aroma of coconut cream in a traditional palayok as Ginataan is prepared, or the first sip of tablea tsokolate made from freshly ground cacao on the batirol soothes your soul. Christmas favorites like Puto Bumbong and Bibingka are also on the menu year-round.

Why merienda? The key to any Filipinos' heart (and stomach) lies in these afternoons reserved for sumptuous snacks like Arroz Caldo and Suman with cocojam and muscovado. Recall helping your grandmother in her kitchen preparing these delectable treats. Visit any of these Merienda by Pan de Manila branches: Rockwell Ortigas, Rockwell Sheridan, Santolan Town Plaza, Four E-com Center Pasay, SM City Batangas, and Ayala Center Bloc Cebu.

Krispy Kreme's Christmas doughnuts

What’s a treat that’s giving holiday vibes? It’s Santa’s Workshop Holiday Doughnuts! Available starting at P70 nationwide via dine-in, take-out, Curbside and in-store pick-up, drive thru, or through our delivery via: https://now.krispykreme.com.ph, Metro Manila Hotline at 888-79000, GrabFood, FoodPanda, Pick.A.Roo, OrderMo and Groover.

Cream-O Choco Happy Place

In a world that often moves at a relentless pace, the importance of “me-time” cannot be overstated. That’s exactly what Cream-O’s Choco Happy Place event was for. Here, Cream-O enthusiasts had the opportunity to taste a variety of creations designed to match their mood.

Guests absolutely loved the Cream-O Choco Dipped, a delightful treat that combines the irresistible flavor of cookies with the rich indulgence of vanilla fondue drizzled with mix of blue and white sprinkles.

Another creation was Sweet and Salty Duo, a creation that transformed the cookie into a delectable delight as they are drizzled with luscious caramel syrup and sprinkled with sea salt. The result is harmonious blend of sweetness and saltiness.

New Piattos Truffle Cream

Jack ‘n Jill Nips is a chocolate brand from Universal Robina Corporation (URC), maker of well-loved Pinoy snack and beverages such as C2 Cool and Clean, Great Taste Coffee, Jack ‘n Jill Piattos, Maxx and Magic Flakes. Learn more about URC’s delightful treats by visiting www.urc.com.ph.

Unbox something special this Christmas with Goldilocks

'Tis the season to celebrate, and Filipinos know how to do it right. Imagine the city adorned with twinkling lights, carols filling the air, and the pure joy of unwrapping presents. Yet, beyond the gifts and festivities, Christmas for Filipinos is about unboxing what truly brings them joy—the gift of togetherness with friends and loved ones. Isn't Christmas itself a gift waiting to be unboxed?

Let Goldilocks elevate your holiday spirit with a special Christmas cake, crafted to turn the festive season into a true gift. Merry Cherry Choco is a moist chocolate cake with a medley of cherry and whipped cream filling, wrapped in smooth buttercream icing and topped with white chocolate ganache. It is garnished with festive holiday toppers, all the more to underscore that warm and cozy Christmas cheer!