Spirits of Christmas: Drinks, cocktail recipes for cheers

MANILA, Philippines — Deck the halls and bring in the glasses!

Welcome Christmas on a high note with some of the following drinks, concoctions and a new watering hole to try to make holiday celebrations merrier. Cheers!

‘Batang San Miguel’ Coco Martin goes on Sari-Sari Store Tour

SMB took icons to the streets. The company’s flagship brand San Miguel Pale Pilsen hit the road with its newest brand ambassador, actor, director, and film producer Coco Martin.

As part of San Miguel Pale Pilsen’s “Pilsen Idol Sari-Sari Store Tour”, Coco went out to meet his fellow “Batang San Miguel” as he visited sari-sari stores in Barangay Vasra,

Quezon City.

Coco handed out San Miguel Pale Pilsen giveaways and valuable merchandise to select sari-sari store owners. The campaign is the brand’s way to reward areas that have achieved high Pale Pilsen patronage nationwide.

More than the campaign, Coco was excited to connect with the fanbase that he has gained through his works on and off camera.

“Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na mabigyan ng importansya at panahon. ‘Yung personal kang pupuntahan para makamusta, mabisita at mapasalamatan. Ang pinaka importante dun ‘yung maramdaman nila na nandoon ka at kaisa ka nila,” Coco shared.

“Ngayon na kababalik lang natin from pandemic, ipapadama natin ang pasasalamat dahil sa kabila ng nangyari andito parin ang San Miguel Pale Pilsen para makasama nila sa bawat parte ng kanilang buhay.”

Then and now, San Miguel Pale Pilsen has played a significant role in shaping Filipino culture by bringing trends and talents together. Expect the iconic beer to mount similar projects as a way of giving back to customers and sari-sari stores, which are among the brand’s strongest sales channels.

Red Horse limited-edition RakraCAN

Photo release RakraCAN

Red Horse Beer is used to lighting up stages with top local rock acts. Now, for a limited time only, the extra strong beer packs the same intensity into a collectible can that is 100% fire.

Feel the pulsating drumlines, the hair-raising riffs, and the over-the-top vocals through the Red Horse Beer limited-edition “RakraCAN." Designed as a tribute to the Filipino rock music community, the special can is a testament to the brand’s support to the progression of the local rock industry. Order now from select supermarkets, groceries, and convenience stores, or through SMB Delivers via 8632-BEER (2337) or www.SMBDelivers.com.

As part of the campaign, Red Horse Beer Astigitos and Repas can get a chance to win a “RakraCAN” six-pack and other exclusive brand merchandise by simply subscribing to Red Horse Beer’s Sarap Tama YouTube Channel and following Red Horse Beer’s TikTok account. Red Horse Beer recently received recognition from Kantar BrandZ as one of Southeast Asia’s Top 30 Most Valuable Brands, the only brand chosen from the Philippines.

Recipe: Jardin Mejor cocktail

What you need:

60 ml – 1834 Premium Distilled Gin

90 ml – tomato and Red Capsicum water

Top up – tonic water

How to make it:

Pour gin, tomato and red capcisum water into highball glass with ice Fill the glass with tonic water Stir and serve Garnish with tomato and red capsicum tuile

Heneral cocktail

Photo release Heneral cocktail drinks

What you need:

45 ml – 1834 Premium Distilled Gin

15 ml – White grapes syrup

30 ml – Dry Vermouth

30 ml – Sauvignon Blanc Reduction

How to make it:

Build all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice Stir up to 60 revolution or until the drink is palatable Strain into rock glass with ice Garnish with Honey and Vino Kulafu lollipop

Sol de las Islas

Photo release Gin enthusiasts cheer to Sol de las Islas

What you need:

45 ml – 1834 Premium Distilled Gin

30 ml – lychee syrup

15 ml – sampaguita syrup

10 ml – calamansi juice

2 dashes – grapefruit bitters

dark choco dust

How to make it:

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice Shake well Strain into Martini Cocktail Glass Garnish with customized wafer with logo

After the successful World Gin Day celebration where the product excellence of 1834 Premium Distilled Gin was featured, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. now showcases its 1834 through a series of intimate masterclass and food pairings titled, "Discover Excellence: An 1834 Experience."

The first masterclass series was held in The Bevvy, a hidden gem nestled in Makati, where food and gin experts were treated to a meal curated around the taste of 1834 Premium Distilled Gin prepared by award-winning mixologist Niño Cruz. Niño has graced countless competitions, occasions, and momentous events throughout the Philippines and different parts of the world and is a former brand ambassador of prestigious global brands. The event was hosted by 1834 Premium Distilled Gin brand ambassador Paolo Abrera.

1834 is the year everything started for Filipino gin. Inspired by Ginebra's history and the tempting flavor of 1834 Premium Distilled Gin, Niño crafted three exclusive cocktail concoctions, each using 1834 Premium Distilled Gin as its base.

The first of these creations was Jardin Mejor, a gin cocktail with Tomato Water, Capsicum, and Tonic as ingredients. Though seen as an unusual mix, it paired best with roast chicken, bringing out the hidden umami and mirroring the mingling of traditions and flavors in Manila during 1834.

The second drink was called Heneral - a harmonious fusion of White Negroni, White Wine, and Dry Vermouth. The Heneral drink was paired with a succulent Pan Roasted Ribeye Steak. Host and ambassador Paolo Abrera shared, "I usually pair my steak with wine, but this pair surprisingly goes so well together! And this drink will indeed make you brave like a general, ramdam mo yung tapang ng mix!"

For the last pairing, Sol de las Islas was featured, a mix uniting Lychee and Dark Chocolate, Grapefruit Bitter Calamansi Juice, and Sampaguita. The drink was garnished with the "Face of the Sun," an ode to the Katipunan Flag, and was paired with the exquisite Shrimp a La Plancha, grilled to perfection on a skewer.

The impressive curation and construction of the cocktail recipe left a lasting impression on the guests' palate and was made even more special by the 1834 Premium Distilled Gin. This carefully crafted gin is made using only the finest ingredients, including unique Philippine botanicals, balancing the uplifting flavor of calamansi and the floral finish of Sampaguita. It is available in The Marketplace, Mitsukoshi Fresh, select SM Supermarkets, hotels such as The Marriott Manila, Sheraton Manila, Westin Manila, Edsa Shangri-La Manila, and bars in the metro: James & Daughters, Neo Café and Bar, Saikou Bar & Café, Flora Gin Bar. Also available online: LazMall, Shopee Supermarket, and Singlemalt.ph.

Josephine Caldo, Ginebra's Group Product Manager for White Spirits shared that "1834 is a product that is truly Filipino, made by Filipinos, for the Filipino... and the rest of the world. It is rightfully the gin the world has waited for. In fact, in the first-ever Manila Gin Fest held recently at the BGC, 1834 Premium Distilled Gin was honored as the second most enjoyed gin, besting the better-known gins from US, France, and the UK."

A'toda Madre Mezcaleria

Photo release A'toda Madre Mezcaleria, a Makati-based tequila and mezcal bar and bistro serving margaritas and Guadalajara-inspired Mexican food, proudly introduces the first and only online bottle shop devoted exclusively to agave spirits.

A'toda Madre Mezcaleria has meticulously curated a collection that showcases the craftsmanship, authenticity, and unique flavors inherent in these distinctive spirits. The website, www.atodamadretequila.com, brings an exquisite selection of agave-based libations, including mezcal, tequila, stool, raicilla, and many more, directly to the fingertips of spirit enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

Central to this online bottle shop is a dedication to celebrating agave spirits' rich and diverse heritage. Some of the bottles available on the website include Derrumbes Mezcal, Don Julio, Los Vecinos, 1800 Tequila Blanco, Rey Campero, Clase Azul Reposado, Codigo and Patron.

RELATED: Christmas in our hearts and tummies: Holiday party food for sharing