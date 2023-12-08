Recipe: Spanish-style Baked Penne

MANILA, Philippines — Pasta has always been most closely associated with Italian cuisine, and Spanish cuisine uses more rice — as in paella — than pasta.

But what if we were to create a Spanish-style pasta dish? Here’s a recipe from Doña Elena Olive Oil, which is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Fly Ace Corporation.

Spanish-style Baked Penne

INGREDIENTS:

For the pasta:

1/4 cup Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil

2 tbsps. shaved garlic

1/2 cup each red and green bell pepper, diced

1 cup cooked ham, diced

1 can Jolly Tomato Paste

2 cups tomato sauce

1 cup water

1 tsp. sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pack Doña Elena Al Dente Penne Rigate 500g, cooked according to package directions

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil for drizzling

For the mushroom sauce:

1/2 cup Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil

1/4 cup garlic, minced

1 can Jolly Cream of Mushroom Soup

3/4 cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat sauté pan and add Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil. Sauté garlic, bell peppers and ham for 2 to 4 minutes.

2. Add the Jolly tomato paste and tomato sauce and simmer for 1 minute.

3. Add water and simmer for another 5 minutes. Season with sugar, salt and pepper.

4. Add the cooked al dente Penne Rigate and toss until fully coated with the sauce.

5. Transfer the pasta into an ovenproof baking dish and spread out evenly.

6. Pour the mushroom sauce evenly over the pasta and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

7. Place the baking dish in a preheated 350°F (177°C) oven and cook for 10 to 12 minutes.

8. Remove from oven. Drizzle top with Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil before serving.

To make the mushroom sauce:

1. In a hot sauce pan, add Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil and sauté the garlic, but do not brown the garlic.

2. Add the cream of mushroom soup and water, and then simmer for 2 minutes.

3. Season with salt and pepper.

