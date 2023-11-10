Recipe: Vigan Longganisa Lasagna, pasta with a Pinoy twist

MANILA, Philippines — Lasagna is among the Italian pasta dishes that Filipinos love.

Well, you can love it even more by injecting a Pinoy twist into it. Why not use Vigan longganisa instead of the usual ground beef (or pork!) in your lasagna? Yes, it can be done and it works!

Hunt’s Tomato and Spaghetti Sauces, which offer products that are made from all-natural, vine-ripened tomatoes, shares its recipe for lasagna with a twist.

Vigan Longganisa Lasagna

INGREDIENTS:

12 pcs. lasagna sheets (instant)

1/2 kg. Vigan longganisa

30 grams chopped white onion

30 grams chopped garlic

50 grams butter

1 pack Hunt’s Spaghetti Basil & Cheese 1 kg.

250 ml. all-purpose cream

50 grams chopped basil

1/2 kg. grated quickmelt cheese

30 ml. olive oil

PROCEDURE:

1. Cook the lasagna according to package instructions. Set aside.

2. Remove the longganisa meat from its casing and sauté in oil. Set aside.

3. Sauté the onion and garlic in butter. Add Hunt’s Spaghetti Sauce Basil & Cheese. Let it simmer.

4. Layer 4 pieces of cooked lasagna sheets on a baking pan. Top with one-third of the sauce, longganisa and cream. Cover with another layer of lasagna sheets (4 pieces), then top with another one-third of sauce, longganisa and cream. Make a last layer of lasagna sheets (4 pieces), cream first, longganisa, and then sauce.

5. Sprinkle with cheese and basil on top. Drizzle with olive oil.

6. Bake in a preheated 350°F (176.67°C) oven for 35 to 40 minutes.

*Makes 9 to 12 servings.

