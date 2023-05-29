^

Recipe: Calamansi and Mint Granita

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 5:43pm
Minty-mansi Granita by The Maya Kitchen.
MANILA, Philippines — Calamansi and mint make a refreshingly awesome combination when it comes to drinks.

It is an even cooler treat when this combination is made into the semi-frozen dessert called Granita. It might look sophisticated, but it is actually easy to prepare at home.

Here is a recipe from The Maya Kitchen:

Minty-Mansi Granita

INGREDIENTS: 

3 cups water

1 cup sugar

zest of 6 pcs. calamansi

1/2 cup calamansi juice

mint leaves, crushed (as needed for taste and garnish)

PROCEDURE: 

1. Combine 1/2 cup water and all the sugar in a medium saucepan. Add the calamansi zest and mint leaves to the saucepan. Over medium heat, stir the ingredients frequently until the sugar is dissolved completely. Remove the syrup from the heat and strain into a bowl. Add the remaining water then chill the mixture.

2. Add calamansi juice to the cooled syrup, then pour into a shallow pan. Put the pan in the freezer for 30 minutes to let it set. Scrape the edges towards the center using a fork once they begin to freeze. Check every 30 minutes then repeat the process of scraping until the entire mixture is frozen but is broken down into fine crystals. Use individual dishes for serving.

*NOTE: Basil may be used instead of mint leaves.

RELATED: Make your own refreshing Chocolate Strawberry Popsicles

