Make your own refreshing Chocolate Strawberry Popsicles

MANILA, Philippines — In an earlier post, we shared with you exactly how to make Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol. It’s the traditional icy refresher that we loved as youngsters, scooping our plastic spoons into plastic cups of pinkish crushed ice mess to fish out powdered milk, chocolate syrup, mini marshmallows, candy sprinkles, and candy-coated chocolate buttons to scoop into our respective mouths and feel the cold treat melt on the tongue — but with a twist.

This time, we share with you the way to make yet another ice-cold sweet treat using the same chocolate-and-strawberry combination—Chocolait Strawberry Popsicles. So easy, and so perfect for summer!

Chocolait Strawberry Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 pack Magnolia Chocolait (250ml.)

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

Procedure:

1. Pour Chocolait into popsicle molds.

2. Drop and arrange strawberries in popsicle molds.

3. Freeze until set.

4. Unmold just before serving.

Makes 4 servings or pieces.

*Tip: If strawberries are not available, use another preferred fruit.

RELATED: Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink