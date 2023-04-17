Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink
April 17, 2023 | 9:48am
MANILA, Philippines — When it is scorching hot and humid, there’s nothing like a glass of icy cold fruit drink to beat the heat and quench your thirst.
The San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center has even thought of a way to make it doubly delicious and nutritious, too, by combining chocolate (in the form of a chocolate-flavored milk beverage called Magnolia Chocolait) and strawberry in one icy drink. It was featured in an episode of Home Foodie, and the recipe is right here:
Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups Magnolia Chocolait, chilled
- 1 cup strawberry syrup
- 2 cups powdered milk
- 3 cups crushed or shaved ice
PROCEDURE:
- In a glass bowl, combine Chocolait, strawberry syrup, 1 cup powdered milk, and crushed or shaved ice..
- Mix until well blended.
- Pour into serving cups or glasses, and top with remaining 1 cup powdered milk. Serve immediately.
Makes 7 servings.
