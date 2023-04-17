^

Food and Leisure

Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
April 17, 2023 | 9:48am
Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol
Philstar.com/Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — When it is scorching hot and humid, there’s nothing like a glass of icy cold fruit drink to beat the heat and quench your thirst.

The San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center has even thought of a way to make it doubly delicious and nutritious, too, by combining chocolate (in the form of a chocolate-flavored milk beverage called Magnolia Chocolait) and strawberry in one icy drink. It was featured in an episode of Home Foodie, and the recipe is right here:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups Magnolia Chocolait, chilled
  • 1 cup strawberry syrup
  • 2 cups powdered milk
  • 3 cups crushed or shaved ice

PROCEDURE:

  1. In a glass bowl, combine Chocolait, strawberry syrup, 1 cup powdered milk, and crushed or shaved ice..
  2. Mix until well blended.
  3. Pour into serving cups or glasses, and top with remaining 1 cup powdered milk. Serve immediately.

Makes 7 servings.

