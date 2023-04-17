Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink

MANILA, Philippines — When it is scorching hot and humid, there’s nothing like a glass of icy cold fruit drink to beat the heat and quench your thirst.

The San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center has even thought of a way to make it doubly delicious and nutritious, too, by combining chocolate (in the form of a chocolate-flavored milk beverage called Magnolia Chocolait) and strawberry in one icy drink. It was featured in an episode of Home Foodie, and the recipe is right here:

Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Magnolia Chocolait, chilled

1 cup strawberry syrup

2 cups powdered milk

3 cups crushed or shaved ice

PROCEDURE:

In a glass bowl, combine Chocolait, strawberry syrup, 1 cup powdered milk, and crushed or shaved ice.. Mix until well blended. Pour into serving cups or glasses, and top with remaining 1 cup powdered milk. Serve immediately.

Makes 7 servings.

