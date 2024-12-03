WATCH: Philstar.com's streetwear fashion editorial with Luminary Models

MANILA, Philippines — Philstar.com takes fashion to the streets in a grunge, punk rock-inspired fashion editorial starring select models from Luminary Model Management.

Shot by Philstar.com’s Video Head EC Toledo, the fashion editorial shows the rawness of sustainable fashion brand ReRunway, set against the urban jungle of the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Produced and styled by Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, with assistance from Deputy Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Kathleen Llemit and Movies and Events Subsection Editor Kristofer Purnell, the fashion shoot was also filmed by Multimedia Specialists Anjilica Andaya and Chyna Merin, with pageant correspondent Earl Bracamonte as hair and makeup artist.