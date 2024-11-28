In photos: Luminary Models’ Alessia graces Philstar.com’s fashion editorial

Luminary Models’ Alessia wears a repaired broken crown and a handmade gown made of upcycled fabrics and faux pearls by sustainable fashion brand ReRunway

MANILA, Philippines — Alessia is a grunge goddess in Philstar.com’s new fashion editorial, starring select models from Luminary Model Management.

Shot by Philstar.com’s Video Head EC Toledo, the fashion editorial shows the rawness of sustainable fashion brand ReRunway, set against the urban jungle of the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Produced and styled by Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, with assistance from Deputy Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Kathleen Llemit and Movies and Events Subsection Editor Kristofer Purnell, the fashion shoot was also filmed by Multimedia Specialists Anjilica Andaya and Chyna Merin, with pageant correspondent Earl Bracamonte as hair and makeup artist.

Luminary Model Management, founded by accomplished models and married couple Diego and Nina Harmuch, are a preferred choice for aspiring models, first, because of personalized development.

“We invest in the personal and professional growth of our models, offering tailored coaching and mentoring to enhance their skills and marketability,” the couple affirmed in a statement.

Second, because of strategic partnerships: “Our extensive network within the fashion industry ensures that our models have access to premier opportunities and collaborations.”

Likewise, for the agency’s innovative vision and commitment to diversity: “We celebrate diversity and are dedicated to representing a wide array of talent, ensuring that beauty in all its forms is recognized and appreciated.”

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Luminary Models’ Alessia wears a repaired broken crown, a handmade gown made of upcycled fabrics and faux pearls, and cocktail rings made of upcycled wine bottle caps by sustainable fashion brand ReRunway

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Luminary Models’ Alessia donning a repaired broken crown, a reversible corset made of end-of-rolls waterproof fabric and upcycled ombre skirt all by sustainable fashion brand ReRunway