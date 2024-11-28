In photos: Luminary Models’ Hazel in Philstar.com’s fashion editorial

Hazel of Luminary Model Management wearing fishbone earrings and a hand-embroidered upcycled jacket with Batik patches by sustainable fashion label ReRunway.

MANILA, Philippines — Punk and a tinge of rock ‘n’ roll inspired Philstar.com’s new fashion editorial, starring select models from Luminary Model Management.

Shot by Philstar.com’s Video Head EC Toledo, the fashion editorial shows the rawness of sustainable fashion brand ReRunway, set against the urban jungle of the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Produced and styled by Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, with assistance from Deputy Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Kathleen Llemit and Movies and Events Subsection Editor Kristofer Purnell, the fashion shoot was also filmed by Multimedia Specialists Anjilica Andaya and Chyna Merin, with pageant correspondent Earl Bracamonte as hair and makeup artist.

Luminary Model Management, in a statement, said that it stands out as a model management agency in Manila “due to its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Founded by dynamic and married duo Diego and Nina Harmuch, Luminary is dedicated to nurturing and showcasing premier talent.

“Our mission is to provide unparalleled representation to our models, fostering an environment where creativity and professionalism thrive. We believe in the power of individuality and work tirelessly to ensure our models are not only seen but celebrated. Our approach is holistic, offering comprehensive support that includes career development, personal branding, and extensive industry networking,” Diego and Nina affirmed in the same statement.

Led by Diego and Nina, the agency embraces creativity and forward-thinking strategies to keep its models at the forefront of the industry.

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Luminary Models’ Hazel wearing a hand-embroidered upcycled jacket with Batik patches, an upcycled skirt with Inabel details, and an upcycled "Nipa hat" -all by ReRunway

