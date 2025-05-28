India's Rachel Gupta loses Miss Grand International 2024 crown; Philippines' CJ Opiaza to replace?

India's Rachel Gupta has been dethroned as Miss Grand International 2024 in May 2025. Gupta was the first Indian to win the crown during the coronation held in October 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Grand International (MGI) Organization has stripped India’s Rachel Gupta of her Miss Grand International 2024 title after allegedly failing to fulfill her duties as the reigning queen.

The organization just posted about its decision to revoke her title on its social media posts.

“The Miss Grand International Organization hereby announces the termination of Miss Rachel Gupta’s title as Miss Grand International 2024, effective immediately. This decision follows her failure to fulfill her assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organization, and her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala,” the statement read.

Gupta is no longer authorized to use the title effective immediately, the organization said. It also requests that she returns the crown to the organization within 30 days.

Gupta is the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International title at the grand coronation night held last October in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the same event, the Philippines' Christine Juliane (CJ) Opiaza was crowned as first runner-up. It is now anticipated if Opiaza would be hailed as the new 2024 winner, replacing Gupta. If so, this could also be the Philippines' first ever MGI crown.

