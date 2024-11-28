In photos: Luminary Modelsâ€™ Missy poses for Philstar.comâ€™s fashion editorial

In photos: Luminary Models’ Missy poses for Philstar.com’s fashion editorial

Luminary Models’ Missy in upcycled tulip earrings, Terno balloon top convertible into a duffle bag made of upcycled fabrics, and upcycled skinny jeans with recycled cloth facemasks as patches, all by sustainable fashion brand ReRunway

MANILA, Philippines — Proud Pinoy model Missy is a modern-day urban Maria Clara in Philstar.com’s new fashion editorial, starring select models from Luminary Model Management.

Shot by Philstar.com’s Video Head EC Toledo, the fashion editorial shows the rawness of sustainable fashion brand ReRunway, set against the urban jungle of the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Produced and styled by Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, with assistance from Deputy Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Kathleen Llemit and Movies and Events Subsection Editor Kristofer Purnell, the fashion shoot was also filmed by Multimedia Specialists Anjilica Andaya and Chyna Merin, with pageant correspondent Earl Bracamonte as hair and makeup artist.

“As Luminary Model Management sets its sights on redefining the modeling landscape in Manila, we invite aspiring models, industry professionals, and fashion enthusiasts to join us on this exciting journey,” Luminary Model Management founders, accomplished models and married couple Diego and Nina Harmuch, said in a statement.

“Together, we will illuminate the path to success and set new benchmarks in the world of modeling.”

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Luminary Models in upcycled ensembles by sustainable fashion brand ReRunway



