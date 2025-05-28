Dethroned Miss Grand International 2024 Rachel Gupta complains of ‘mistreatment,’ ‘toxic environment'

India's Rachel Gupta has been dethroned as Miss Grand International 2024 in May 2025. Gupta was the first Indian to win the crown during the coronation held in October 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — India’s first Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024 winner Rachel Gupta said that she will be releasing a full video that will detail her “difficult” journey while having her crown.

Gupta was stripped of her crown by the Miss Grand International Organization today.

The organization said that Gupta failed in her duties as its reigning queen. It said that Gupta allegedly engaged in external projects without its prior approval and refused to participate in a scheduled trip to Guatemala.

Immediately after MGI’s statement, Gupta posted her own statement on Instagram.

Gupta said that she faced a difficult journey after being crowned Miss Grand International 2024, citing “broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment.”

“It is with deep regret that I share this news: I have made the decision to step down as Miss Grand International 2024 and return my crown.

“Being crowned was one of the most cherished dreams of my life, and I was filled with hope and pride to represent my country and make history. However, the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence,” Gupta wrote on Instagram.

She promised that she will be releasing “a full video sharing the details” behind her “difficult journey.”

As of press time, MGI has not responded to Gupta’s statement.

The Philippines’ CJ Opiaza is Gupta’s 1st runner-up at the coronation night held in October last year in Bangkok, Thailand.

RELATED: India's Rachel Gupta loses Miss Grand International 2024 crown; Philippines' CJ Opiaza to replace?