Demi Lovato weds in Westwood similar to Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber dresses

From left: Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus in Vivienne Westwood

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Demi Lovato has tied the knot with fellow singer Jordan "Jutes" Lutes after three years together.

Fashion magazine Vogue confirmed the couple wed during an intimate ceremony last May 25 in California attended by a hundred family members and friends.

The two met while working on Demi's 2022 album "Holy Fvck," with Jutes popping the question at the end of 2023.

Demi wore a pearl white Vivienne Westwood corset dress made with heavy silk satin fabric for the wedding ceremony, complemented by a single tier, custom length cathedral-style veil made from ivory tulle.

The singer-actress told Vogue she was a long-time fan of Westwood's designs. Demi revealed that she was drawn to one gown she found online, amazed at its creative draping and use of corsetry.

The fashion line's couture team flew over from London and created the dress over five fittings in Los Angeles to add some of Demi's personal touches.

While many believed Demi looked gorgeous in her wedding dress, some individuals believe the gown is similar to what fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus wore to her 2018 wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

At the time, Miley also wore a white Westwood dress with a similar off-the-shoulder neckline and draped details. Her dress, however, had no corset elements and was made of more casual silk crepe.

Miley and Liam were married for less than a year, and their divorce was made official in January 2020.

Some people also pointed out that Hailey Baldwin wore a similar dress to the rehearsal dinner before her wedding to Justin Bieber, albeit a mini-dress version.

RELATED: How to become more confident: Kai Montinola shares tips