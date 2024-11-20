Chelsea Manalo's 'twin' Chidimma Adetshina from Nigeria could have represented South Africa

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are celebrating Chelsea Manalo's title as the first-ever Miss Universe Asia alongside her fellow continental queens.

Despite exiting Miss Universe 2024 at the Top 30, Chelsea was named the continental queen for Asia after the pageant ended.

Joining her are Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina as Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, Finland's Matilda Wirtavuori as Miss Universe Europe & Middle East, and Peru's Tatiana Calmell, coincidentally Chelsea's roommate, as Miss Universe Americas.

Many pointed out the continental queens were well-represented having two women in color in Chelsea and Chidimma, whom some have dubbed "twinning Black Barbies."

Chidimma had a bizarre journey getting to the Miss Universe 2024 stage as she was initially going to represent South Africa having grown up in the country's legislative capital Cape Town.

After entering the Miss South Africa 2024 competition, the country's home affairs department launched an investigation into her mother’s citizenship, which was allegedly the result of fraud and identity theft.

Chidimma withdrew from the pageant out of concerns for her safety and well-being despite Miss South Africa met all the requirements to participate in the competition.

South Africa was represented in Miss Universe 2024 by Mia le Roux, however, she withdrew from the competition due to health reasons.

Chidimma instead competed to represent Nigeria, her father being an Igbo Nigerian, and went on to finish as the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024.

It was Nigeria's highest placement in the pageant's history and just the third time the country qualified for the semifinal round.

The eventual Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark had a similar story as the country was supposed to send someone else.

Emma Heyst was initially supposed to represent Denmark, but she withdrew due to a lack of preparation, and that's when Victoria stepped in setting her path to Denmark's first-ever title.

