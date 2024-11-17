Miss Universe 2024 prizes, including Filipino-crafted crown

MANILA, Philippines — Victoria Kjær Theilvig made history as Denmark's first-ever winner of Miss Universe during the pageant's 73rd edition held today in Mexico.

The 21-year-old Danish beauty queen was crowned by her predecessor, Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios, with the new "Lumiere de L'Infini" or "Light of Infinity" crown.

The "Light of Infinity" adorned with South Sea pearls itself is historic as the first Filipino-crafted crown, made by international brand Jewelmer, for Miss Universe.

As Miss Universe, Victoria becomes an ambassador for the Miss Universe Organization for its humanitarian works who would attend events on the brand's behalf.

During her reign, Victoria will travel to over 30 countries and host a brand new Miss Universe travel show.

Going with her title are a one-year supply of Miss Universe skincare and cosmetics; a two-carat ring from Pandora; and a Bulova watch.

Other prize winners

During the announcement for semifinalists, Chile's Emilia Dides won the People's Choice award as voted by fans and ultimately finished in the Top 12.

The preliminary competition held two days before the coronation night saw a number of special awards handed out recognize several national organizations and competing beauty queens.

Canada's Dennis Dávila was honored as the Best National Director while Puerto Rico's Yizette Cifredo received the Beyond the Crown Award.

Vietnam was recognized as the Best National Pageant and the Philippines was named Best National Host Tour Country, with Jonas Gaffud present to receive the award.

Also unveiled were this year's Silver and Gold winners for the Voice for Change competition.

All competing delegates of Miss Universe choose a cause to champion for Voice for Change, also serving as a public call to action outside of the pageant itself.

The contest's Gold Winners were Guatemala's Ana Gabriela Villanueva, Bolivia's Juliana Barrientos, and Cambodia's Davin Prasath. The latter two were semifinalists, and Juliana also finished in the Top 12.

The Silver Winners were Aruba's Anouk Eman, Guinea's Saran Bah, Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Finland's Matilda Wirtavuori, Eritrea's Snit Tewoldemedhin, Cayman Islands' Raegan Rutty, and Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed.

Shereen's, one of the four Filipinas competing at Miss Universe 2024, advocacy is support for single mothers and coincidentally was celebrating her 30th birthday during the preliminary competition.

The Philippines' representative Chelsea Manalo ended her journey in the Top 30, ensuring the country maintained its presence in the Miss Universe semifinals.

