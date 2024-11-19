Victoria KjÃ¦r Theilvig almost didn't represent Denmark: Fun facts about Miss Universe 2024

Victoria Kjær Theilvig almost didn't represent Denmark: Fun facts about Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Victoria Kjær Theilvig was crowned the newest titleholder of Miss Universe, becoming the first delegate from Denmark to win the crown.

She beat Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina and sees her court filled out by 2nd runner-up María Fernanda Beltrán from Mexico, 3rd runner-up Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri from Thailand, and 4th runner-up Ileana Márquez from Venezuela.

Chidimma was also named Miss Universe Africa & Oceania while the Philippines' Chelsea was named Miss Universe Asia.

Joining them were Finland's Matilda Wirtavuori as Miss Universe Europe & Middle East and Peru's Tatiana Calmell, coincidentally Chelsea's roommate, as Miss Universe Americas.

During the Top 5 portion of the pageant held in Mexico, Victoria was asked how would she live her life differently if she knew nobody would judge her.

"I would never change how I live my life. We learn from our mistakes, we learn every day, we learn something new and we got to take that and bring to the future," she answered. "And that's why, unless each day by each day, and I just got to stay positive. I want to change something."

The Top 5 were then all asked a similar question: Miss Universe has inspired generations of women, what is your message to the ones watching you?

"My message to all the world that are watching out there is no matter where you come from, no matter your past, you can always choose to turn it into your strengths. It will never define who you are. You're just gonna keep fighting. I stand here today because I want change. I want to make history. And that's what I doing tonight, so never give up. Always believe in your self and your dreams. And that is exactly what you're we're to do," went Victoria's winning answer.

Before Miss Universe

Victoria, who turned 21 years old just days before her coronation, is a jewelry entrepreneur and competitive dancer who participated in professional tournaments.

She graduated from Lyngby Handelsgymnasium in Kongens Lyngby with a Business and Marketing degree.

Her Voice for Change advocacy centered on animal welfare and protection, and she also advocates for mental health awareness.

According to the Danish organization of Miss Universe, the beauty queen aspires to study Law, hopefully in the prestigious Harvard University.

She previously competed at Miss Grand International two years ago where a teenage Victoria finished in the Top 20. That title ultimately went to Brazil's Isabella Menin, a first for the South American country.

Emma Heyst was initially supposed to represent Denmark at this year's Miss Universe, but she withdrew due to a lack of preparation, and that's when Victoria stepped in setting her path to the crown.

Denmark

Denmark is not considered a strong contender at Miss Universe, averaging first or second round exits since the very first pageant.

The country's highest placement was Aino Korva as the runner-up to Brazil's Iêda Maria Vargas, while the last time it avoided an early exit was Žaklina Šojic in 2007 when Miss Universe was last held in Mexico.

This marks Denmark's second major pageant win after Catharina Svensson's Miss Earth win back in 2001.

Victoria is the first European to win Miss Universe since France's Iris Mittenaere in 2016, who was crowned in the Philippines, and the first blonde winner since Australia's Jennifer Hawkins in 2004.

For comparison, Victoria was only several months old when Jennifer when was crowned and Victoria just became a teenager when Iris won.

