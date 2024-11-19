fresh no ads
Fashion and Beauty

Michael Cinco admits giving Chelsea Manalo high scores at Miss Universe 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 3:56pm
Michael Cinco admits giving Chelsea Manalo high scores at Miss Universe 2024
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo during the 73rd Miss Universe preliminary round's evening gown portion
Miss Universe Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer and Miss Universe 2024 judge Michael Cinco admitted giving high scores to the Philippines' Chelsea Manalo.

The Philippine delegate finished in the Top 30 of this year's Miss Universe despite a strong swimsuit portion, meaning she missed out on properly displaying her new mint green evening gown by fellow Bulacan native Manny Halasan.

Chelsea wore the stunning gown when she was recognized as the first-ever Miss Universe Asia.

In a video taken by Dyan Castillejo during the pageant's after-party, Michael and Chelsea shared an embrace and some quick words.

"Ang taas ng scores na binigay ko [sa'yo]" Michael told Chelsea, to which the surprised beauty queen cover her mouth and exclaimed, "Oh my God! Totoo ba?!"

Chelsea's parents Contessa Manalo and Randy Angeles were also at the after-party to celebrate their daughter's journey that culminated with the first-ever Miss Universe Asia title.

The Miss Universe 2024 crown ultimately went to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a first for the European country.

Michael previously told Dyan right after the pageant that Victoria was "her favorite from the very beginning" and described her as "so candid."

Filling up Victoria's court are 1st runner-up Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina, 2nd runner-up María Fernanda Beltrán from Mexico, 3rd runner-up Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri from Thailand, and 4th runner-up Ileana Márquez from Venezuela.

Chidimma was also named Miss Universe Africa & Oceania while Finland's Matilda Wirtavuori is Miss Universe Europe & Middle East and Peru's Tatiana Calmell, coincidentally Chelsea's roommate, is Miss Universe Americas.

