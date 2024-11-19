Michelle Dee reacts to alleged new Miss Universe rule for 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee had mixed emotions regarding the supposed new Miss Universe rule, should it really be implemented in the pageant starting next year.

Based on the post shared by Dee’s fan site, MMD x PorDee Universe Facebook Page last November 11, the National Directors of Miss Universe organizations all over the world allegedly had meeting in Mexico City prior to the 2024 finals last Sunday, November 17.

According to the post, countries for the 2025 pageant must have crowned their representatives by August next year, meaning, the 2025 finals might be held possibly by October.

Another new rule, according to the post, is that representatives must be born in the countries they would represent.

Although Miss Universe is yet to confirm or release a statement on these supposed new rules, Michelle, in an interview with the press at last week’s Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Makati City, expressed her sentiments about the alleged new rule that contestants should be born in the countries they are representing.





“Yes and no,” she said when asked if she agrees with the new rule, “It depends on certain limitations. But of course, if there’s a Filipina that’s born in a different country, who are we to limit them from representing the country they love?

“Like me, for example, I was born here in the Philippines, but I was raised in America. I still call myself proud Pinoy. I love the Philippines so much. So I think there are pros and cons. Definitely, so let’s just see what happens.”

According to her, those who have not been born in the countries their represent but are also Filipinos by blood, for example, should still be given a chance to fight for their homeland.

“Some girls are just unaccounted for. What if it’s just by chance na ipinanganak sila sa ibang bansa? So I think there are some stipulations and clarifications that we still have to find out, but nonetheless, they have a good team behind them and I hope that it is a successful one.”

Michelle, however, is willing to see how this supposed new rule would pan out by next year.

“It is a new rule, but we’ll see how it goes. I mean, it hasn’t happened yet or ‘di pa s’ya na-iimplement, yes, so let’s just see how it goes because we really can’t assume what’s really going to happen or the result as long as we stay true to the core of Miss Universe, what people love about the show, it’s all about the girls, for as long as it stays true to everyone, I think, then we will be okay.” — Interview by TV5/MJ Marfori; video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo