‘It’s Chelsea’s season now!’: Michelle Dee shares Miss Universe advice for Chelsea Manalo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee shared her message and advice for successor Chelsea Manalo, who is competing for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown in Mexico.

In an interview with the press following Tiffany Co.’s Christmas tree lighting in Makati City, Dee expressed her support and high hopes for Chelsea.

“Honestly, it is Chelsea’s season now! Konting araw na lang po, lalaban na si Chelsea Manalo. And I’m hoping she brings home the fifth crown,” Dee said.

“Pero honestly, my best advice is while she’s there, she just makes the most out of every moment because this moment isn’t going to come back to her.”

She revealed that Chelsea is up to something big that would surprise Filipinos.

“Of course, the hardest part has been done, which is the preparation for me kasi. Once you arrived in El Salvador, dapat planado na ‘yung strategy mo and that’s what I relayed also and I know that she comes with a lot of armor. Maraming pasabog! And I’m sure the whole Philippines would love what she has planned.”

Chelsea is the first Filipino-Black American winner of Miss Universe Philippines. If successful, she would join Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray in the country’s roster of Miss Universe winners. — Interview by TV5/MJ Marfori; video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo