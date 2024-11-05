Miss Universe Panama reveals reason behind Miss Universe withdrawal

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Panama 2024 Italy Mora revealed the reason why she left the prestigious Miss Universe pageant just before it starts on November 17 in Mexico.

According to Mora, she was told not to prepare for the Gala Night last November 1.

In her Instagram account, Mora issued her statement, saying she was removed because she left at her hotel without consent from the pageant.

"About my departure from Miss Universe 2024...

"On November 1, 2024, I was informed of my withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant. As I was preparing to attend the gala evening, the organization informed me of its decision that I should leave the competition.

"I was told that this measure was taken due to non-compliance with leaving the room, which I admit occurred to put on makeup and collect personal items."

Mora said that the incident could have been resolved through a simple dialogue.

"Unfortunately, I trusted and followed instructions, without considering the consequences," she said.

"However, I want to express that I consider it was a severe measure and that, instead, it could have been resolved with a dialogue or a warning."

